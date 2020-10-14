 BLAST Premier Fall moves CSGO event to Europe & replaces 100 Thieves - Dexerto
BLAST Premier Fall moves CSGO event to Europe & replaces 100 Thieves

Published: 14/Oct/2020 15:00

by Calum Patterson
BLAST Premier Fall Series with S1mple
BLAST

BLAST BLAST Premier

BLAST has announced that BIG and Furia will be replacing 100 Thieves and Team Liquid in the BLAST Premier Fall series, with all teams competing from Europe.

During the online CS:GO era, teams in different regions have been unable to face each other due to the travel restrictions and all tournaments being moved online. This has led to an interesting, but not entirely desirable, separation of the competition.

The BLAST Premier Fall Series will finally bring together the two main regions, Europe and America, to compete under a single tournament once again, as German’s BIG and Brazil’s Furia replace the outgoing 100 Thieves and Team Liquid.

The Fall Series was initially planned to be another split tournament, with eight European teams, and 4 American teams, playing in their own separate events. However, with 100 Thieves pulling out of CS:GO, it would have left only three teams in the NA event.

100 Thieves Australian roster
BLAST
100 Thieves had secured spots in partnered leagues including BLAST, but have now pulled out of the esport altogether.

Rather than simply filling the spot with Furia, BLAST are bringing together both events, and adding BIG into the mix as well. BIG are certainly deserving of a spot, considering their impressive form over the online era.

Team Liquid will make way, and instead join up in the Fall Showdown in November. BLAST says they agreed to this with Liquid “to limit the amount of cross-continental travel for players.”

“The Fall Series will throw up some of the most exciting match-ups this year with Americas-based teams FURIA, MiBR and Evil Geniuses now able to rekindle old and new rivalries against Europe’s leading Counter-Strike teams,” BLAST said.

Twistzz playing CS:GO
BLAST
Team Liquid will advance straight to the Fall Showdown, with BIG taking their spot in the groups.

BLAST Premier Fall teams:

  • Astralis
  • NiP
  • G2 Esports
  • OG
  • Vitality
  • NAVI
  • FaZe Clan
  • Complexity
  • FURIA
  • MiBR
  • Evil Geniuses
  • BIG

All teams will be based in Europe for the tournament, starting on October 26 with the first group matches. The top two from each group advance to the Fall Finals, bottom two to the Showdown, for a second shot at making it to the finals. After the finals are concluded, winning teams will advance to the Global Finals in January.

“The Counter-Strike scene has been crying out for both regions to renew rivalries in recent months and we’re delighted that we can deliver this for fans.” said BLAST CEO, Robbie Douek.

You can catch all the action from the BLAST Premier Fall Series starting on October 26.

What 100 Thieves’ exit means for CSGO | Richard Lewis

Published: 14/Oct/2020 13:39

by Daniel Cleary

100 Thieves

Following 100 Thieves’ latest announcement, which revealed that they will be parting ways with their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster and exiting the popular FPS esport, Richard Lewis has delved into CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s motive behind cutting ties with the Australian line-up and also discussed the North American CS:GO exodus.

The rise of Riot’s tactical shooter, Valorant, in recent months has already had a significant impact on CS:GO’s competitive scene with plenty of organizations and players jumping ship to the rival title, particularly in North America.

100 Thieves is the latest organization that is seeming to favor Valorant, announcing that they would be releasing their Australian CS:GO lineup after IEM New York, and will be focusing on rounding out their roster for Riot’s new esport.

In this video, Richard Lewis breaks down the latest 100 Thieves roster shuffle and what their departure means for CS:GO, with all of the premier tournament organizers and leagues now moving to Europe, as the North American scene continues to dwindle.

