BLAST Premier Fall moves CSGO event to Europe & replaces 100 Thieves - Dexerto

BLAST has announced that BIG and Furia will be replacing 100 Thieves and Team Liquid in the BLAST Premier Fall series, with all teams competing from Europe.

During the online CS:GO era, teams in different regions have been unable to face each other due to the travel restrictions and all tournaments being moved online. This has led to an interesting, but not entirely desirable, separation of the competition.

The BLAST Premier Fall Series will finally bring together the two main regions, Europe and America, to compete under a single tournament once again, as German’s BIG and Brazil’s Furia replace the outgoing 100 Thieves and Team Liquid.

The Fall Series was initially planned to be another split tournament, with eight European teams, and 4 American teams, playing in their own separate events. However, with 100 Thieves pulling out of CS:GO, it would have left only three teams in the NA event.

Rather than simply filling the spot with Furia, BLAST are bringing together both events, and adding BIG into the mix as well. BIG are certainly deserving of a spot, considering their impressive form over the online era.

Team Liquid will make way, and instead join up in the Fall Showdown in November. BLAST says they agreed to this with Liquid “to limit the amount of cross-continental travel for players.”

“The Fall Series will throw up some of the most exciting match-ups this year with Americas-based teams FURIA, MiBR and Evil Geniuses now able to rekindle old and new rivalries against Europe’s leading Counter-Strike teams,” BLAST said.

BLAST Premier Fall teams:

Astralis

NiP

G2 Esports

OG

Vitality

NAVI

FaZe Clan

Complexity

FURIA

MiBR

Evil Geniuses

BIG

All teams will be based in Europe for the tournament, starting on October 26 with the first group matches. The top two from each group advance to the Fall Finals, bottom two to the Showdown, for a second shot at making it to the finals. After the finals are concluded, winning teams will advance to the Global Finals in January.

“The Counter-Strike scene has been crying out for both regions to renew rivalries in recent months and we’re delighted that we can deliver this for fans.” said BLAST CEO, Robbie Douek.

You can catch all the action from the BLAST Premier Fall Series starting on October 26.