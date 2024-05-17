Tyson Fury best ring walks: Gypsy King promises “surprise” entrance vs Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has produced some of the best ring walks boxing has ever seen. The Gypsy King has treated fans to the sublime, bizarre and everything in between during his time at the pinnacle of the sport.

Fury (34-0-1) now faces Oleksandr Usyk (21-0) for the chance to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The Brit has dubbed it the biggest fight of his life, but if you think that means we will get a toned down entrance to the ring, think again.

“I’m always on the wind up, aren’t I? I think I was born winding people up,” said Fury. “Keep tuned and keep your eyes peeled, we’ve got some big stuff coming over the next few days.

“I always have a crazy little ring walk and you wouldn’t expect anything different for the biggest fight in my life, would you?

“I don’t think it’s ever been done before so it’s definitely going to be a surprise.”

Ahead of what promises to be another all-time ring walk from Fury, Dexerto Sport have taken a look at five of the most iconic entrances from the boxing legend.

Contents

Deontay Wilder rematch: King Tyson

Following a controversial draw in his first fight against Wilder, the pair squared up again in Las Vegas for what would be the second bout of their epic trilogy.

Fury would get the job done on the night, stopping the Bronze Bomber in the seventh with a flurry of punches that led to Wilder’s team throwing the towel in.

But The Gypsy King’s entrance to the ring would be just as memorable as his performance. Fury was carried on a throne, dressed as a king with a golden crown and scarlet red robe.

He was calmness personified as the dulcet tones of Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ welcomed him into the ring for one of the most memorable ring walks of his career.

Tom Schwarz: USA! USA! USA!

Another Las Vegas fight and another iconic entrance from Fury. Dressed in an all-black robe, hood up, head down, it was a strangely solemn march to the ring.

But as he entered the arena, Fury’s Apollo Creed character came to life. Off came the robe, replaced with a star-spangled USA outfit adorned with a matching top hat.

Accompanied by James Brown’s ‘Living in America’, the man from Morecambe paid homage and then some to the country playing host to the contest.

Once again, Fury would get the job done in the ring, winning via a second round TKO.

Otto Wallin: Viva La Mexico

A Brit and a Swede fight in Vegas, so out walks Fury dressed head to toe in a Mexican-inspired outfit – obviously.

But, there was method in Fury’s madness. The fight, taking place on September 15, 2019, is celebrated as Mexican Independence Day.

Not one to let the moment pass him by, plenty of preparation went into his ring walk as he wore a poncho with the colors of the Mexican flag, along with a sombrero to round off the outfit. And if that wasn’t enough, even his boxing gloves had the red, white and green stripes running through them.

Dillian Whyte: Wem-ber-ley

On April 24, 2022, Fury walked out to take on Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium – the largest crowd for a boxing fight in Europe.

The fight-going fans were not disappointed as Fury, dressed in a robe resembling the English flag, walked out to ‘Juicy’ by The Notorious BIG, belting out the words as he threw shadow punches to get himself pumped up.

As he slowly made his way to the ring, a switch up would see Kings of Leon’s ‘Sex on Fire’ blare out, while Fury, sat on another throne, watched as fireworks lit up the night sky over the arena.

The then-33-year-old later admitted that he got his timings wrong, having to get a jog on to make it to the ring in time. But he shouldn’t have worried, as he knocked out Whyte in the sixth round with plenty of time to spare.

Francis Ngannou: Return of the Gypsy King

In Fury’s latest fight, against Francis Ngannou, there was another throne and another iconic entrance from Fury.

Accompanied by pyrotechnics, Fury was sat on a throne soaking in the atmosphere and staring out at the crowd in Saudi Arabia.

Roy Orbison’s ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ then came over the speakers as Fury got to his feet and started jogging around the stage in time to the song.

The fight would not go as smoothly as his entrance, however, with Fury relying on a split-decision victory to beat the former UFC fighter.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.

