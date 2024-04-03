Tommy Fury boxing record: How many wins does he have so far?

Tommy Fury has an impressive record to show for in his young boxing career and it’s not because he’s been stingy on the fights.

The 24-year-old is currently hunting for his next opponent, who he hopes to be UFC superstar Conor McGregor, after picking up a win against KSI on October 14, 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fury’s boxing record and what he did to earn it.

What is Tommy Fury’s boxing record?

Tommy Fury is 10-0 as a professional boxer. His biggest fight of his career was against Jake Paul, who he defeated in a split decision win on February 26, 2023.

When did Tommy Fury begin his boxing career?

Fury began his professional boxing career in 2018 and earned his first bout against Jevgenijs Andrejevs on December 22 of that year. The fight took place at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. He won the four-round match on points.

What weight class does Tommy Fury fight in?

Fury fights in the cruiserweight division, which is for fighters between 175 and 200 pounds.

The orthodox fighter weighed in at 183.6 pounds against Paul and 182.6 pounds against KSI, meaning he is 8 pounds too heavy to fight in the light heavyweight division.

How many of Tommy Fury’s wins have been KO’s?

The 6-foot tall boxer has won four of his fights by way of knockout.

He picked up his first KO in his second fight against Callum Ide. After that, he secured a TKO victory over Przemyslaw Binienda and a second KO against Genadij Krajevskij. His last knockout to date came in his match with Scott Williams on February, 27, 2021.

Has Fury competed in a title fight?

Tommy Fury has not competed in a title fight in his career. Fury also has not faced a boxer that has held a title or contended in his weight class.

In June of 2023, Fury said that his “end goal is to become a world champion.” He’ll need a few more wins and victories over contenders at cruiserweight before he can make that dream a reality.