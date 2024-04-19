SportsBoxing

Ryan Garcia loses outlandish $500k bet one day before Devin Haney fight

Matthew Legros
Ryan Garcia must pay Devin Haney $1.5 million after failing to make weight for their boxing matchAssociated Press

Ryan Garcia bet Devin Haney he’d make weight for their WBC super lightweight championship bout on April 20. But the pre-fight weigh-ins the day before said otherwise.

Both boxing stars were mandated to weigh 140 pounds when they hit the scales. Ryan Garcia, however, came in at 143.2 pounds, which now comes with serious ramifications.

As such, the Golden Boy’s premier fighter is no longer eligible to win the WBC belt even if he defeats Devin Haney on fight night. Even worse, he now owes a significant portion of his fight purse, win-or-lose, to the current No. 1 ranked fighter in the division.

At their last press conference, Garcia bet Haney that he’d see the three required digits on the scale and, if not, he’d cough up $500,000 for every excess pound.

(Relevant conversation begins at 1:23:30 and ends at 1:24:25)

That math shows the California native is now in the hole for $1.5 million to Haney. Garcia will reportedly honor their handshake bet, as MMA Fighting shared on X.

Garcia, the former WBC interim lightweight title holder, has fought at catchweight in his last two fights against Oscar Duarte and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. He weighed in at the same 143 pounds against Duarte.

This instance is not Garcia’s first time losing a pre-fight bet, either.

He and Davis agreed to put up their entire fight purse for whoever lost their boxing match. However, ‘Tank’ allowed Garcia to keep his earnings after scoring a seventh-round KO.

With the stakes of Garcia vs Haney now diminished, the focus will be on how Garcia performs amid the disappointing news. A victory against a top-ranked boxer would still exponentially boost his credibility amongst fans.

About The Author

Matthew Legros

Matthew graduated from Brooklyn College in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. In the past, he's written for Heavy Sports, Sports Illustrated, and SB Nation. On top of penning scripts for Empire Sports Media, Matthew covers the latest NBA, NFL and Boxing news for Dexerto. His expertise lies in basketball, with a personal passion for track-and-field. You can contact him at matthew.legros@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Jake Paul claims his brother, Logan, would destroy Paddy Pimblett in a UFC fight
MMA
Jake Paul claims Logan Paul would “f*** up” UFC star Paddy Pimblett
Hunter Haas
Jake Paul will square off with Mike Tyson later this summer, but his brother, Logan, is already hyping up the possibility of victory.
Boxing
Jake Paul slams Mike Tyson fans for “underestimating” his boxing ability
Hunter Haas
Jake Paul recently confirmed that he offered Jorge Masvidal $10 million for an MMA fight. But the UFC won’t allow it.
MMA
Jake Paul confirms $10M Jorge Masvidal MMA offer but claims UFC won’t allow it
Matthew Legros
Jake Paul (L) and Mike Tyson(R)
Boxing
Jake Paul urged to wear headguard vs Mike Tyson over fears of serious injury
Matt Hobkinson
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech