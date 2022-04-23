Logan Paul urges Floyd Mayweather to finally pay him with next fight winnings

Logan Paul has revealed he wants Floyd Mayweather to pay up for their exhibition that happened almost a year ago with the earnings he’ll make from his upcoming Don Moore fight.

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is set to be stepping back in the ring come May 14, in what will be the “world’s first-ever NFT pay-per-view event.”

The upcoming clash against Don Moore, who holds an impressive 18-0-1 record, will also be held on a rooftop helipad and is sure to make the two fighters a good chunk of money.

However, Logan Paul is expecting his fair share of the cut, as Mayweather is still yet to pay the YouTube star in full for their exhibition match that took place almost a year ago.

The imPaulsive host shocked the world last June after he managed to go the distance against one of the best boxers of all time. However, since the fight, the popular YouTube creator has claimed Mayweather has no money as he’s still awaiting payment for the fight.

His brother Jake Paul even added in a press conference that the situation has escalated into a lawsuit, as Logan is determined to get his hard-earned money. However, he’s been unsuccessful in his attempts to find out who really owes him.

In a recent paparazzi interview, the 27-year-old was asked for his thoughts on Mayweather’s upcoming bout in the Middle East. “I think it’s great, maybe he can use some of his winnings to pay me,” said Logan. The YouTuber added that he hadn’t been “paid in full” but he is still “working on it.”

It’s unclear just how much Paul is owed, though we can assume it’s pretty substantial based on the lengths he’s going to claim his hard-earned coin.

However, it remains to be seen just if, or when, he’ll be able to close this chapter.