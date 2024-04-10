Jake Paul receives warning & challenge from Mike Tyson’s last opponent

Former heavyweight boxer Kevin McBride believes that one power punch from Mike Tyson will put Jake Paul away on July 20.

McBride is the last boxer to beat Tyson. He scored a RTD victory against the former undisputed heavyweight champion on July 11, 2005.

While Tyson was 38 years old and past his prime when they fought, McBride has firsthand experience taking punches from one of the hardest hitters in boxing history.

He believes that Tyson’s power will be the difference maker in the bout, despite the 30-year age gap between Tyson, 57, and Paul, 27, as he told Instant Casinos.

“You can see it on the videos he’s posting, it may only be a short video, but it’s unbelievable power. All Mike Tyson has to do is connect and Jake Paul will be seeing Christmas lights for the next week. He’ll time him in the first couple rounds and it will be over,” McBride said.

Tyson has an impressive knockout ratio from his professional career, but even as an exhibition fighter in his advanced age, his power has looked frightening. That was on full display against former pound-for-pound king Roy Jones Jr. in their bout in 2020.

Not only does McBride predict a Tyson victory, he also sees himself downing “The Problem Child” if given the opportunity to box him.

“If Jake Paul’s takes the mantle of the last man to beat Mike Tyson then I’d hope Jake Paul would give me the opportunity to fight him, then he’d have the chance to be the last man to beat Tyson and McBride. I’d jump in there with him,” the former 19-year pro remarked.

McBride is currently 50 years old. His last professional fight was in 2011. He has not competed in any exhibition fights since then. Despite his inactivity, he remains confident in his chances against Paul.

However, he was not a big-named fighter in his career, so the likelihood of him scoring a bout with one of the highest box-office draws in the sport may not be high.