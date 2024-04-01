How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia: Undercard, ringwalk times & more

Canelo Alvarez will defend his status as undisputed super-middleweight world champion when he takes on fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia.

Alvarez will defend his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO world titles for the fourth time since he became undisputed world champion after beating Caleb Plant in 2021.

Since then, the 33-year-old unsuccessfully stepped up to try and dethrone WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, before returning to super-middleweight to defend his belts three times.

Canelo beat Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight before defending his belts in wins over John Ryder and Jermell Charlo.

He now faces the unbeaten Munguia, who stopped Ryder in his last fight to earn his shot at super-middleweight glory.

The former light-middleweight world champion is unbeaten in 43 professional fights and after a successful stay at middleweight, he is now targeting super-middleweight glory.

Here is all you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia.

When is Canelo vs Munguia?

The fight takes place on Saturday, May 4.

Where is Canelo vs Munguia?

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can buy tickets, here.

How can I watch Canelo vs Munguia?

The fight will be streamed on DAZN in the US, UK and Canada. You can subscribe to the platform, here.

It will also take place on Amazon Prime Video pay per view in the US, too. Pay per view prices are yet to be confirmed.

What time are ringwalks for Canelo vs Munguia?

Ringwalks for the main event are expected to take place at 8pm PT, 11pm ET and 4am BST (on Sunday).

These times are subject to change and could also be affected by the length of the undercard fights.

Who is on the undercard of Canelo vs Munguia?

The undercard is yet to be announced for Canelo vs Munguia.

What is the fight week schedule of Canelo vs Munguia?

TBC.