Ex-boxing champ open to Jake Paul fight as he’s worried for Mike Tyson

A former world champion from Jake Paul’s weight class is open to taking on the YouTuber-turned-boxer if the price is right as he’s a bit concerned about Mike Tyson.

There have been plenty of critics when it comes to Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson. Plenty of boxers – both active and retired – as well as pundits and fans have pointed to the massive age gap between the two fighters as being a massive issue.

On top of that, Tyson’s health issues have also cropped up. It is well-publicized that the 58-year-old had to pull out of their original July 20 fight date due to an ulcer flare-up before a cross-country flight. ‘Iron’ Mike has since said that it is “hard to walk” during training camp and that he is a “little shaky.”

Both Jake and Mike are confident that he’ll get to November in fighting shape. Jake hasn’t drafted in a backup fighter this time around.

However, if he does need one, former Cruiserweight world champion Tony ‘The Bomber’ Bellew is actually up for it.

“I’ve got no real hunger or desire to face Jake Paul if I’m being totally honest,” he told AceOdds. “Do I want to? No, not really. But would I? Yes. Everyone’s got a price.

“I would, yeah, absolutely, but do I want to? Not really, no.”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

The former Cruiserweight champion has been an outspoken critic of Jake’s over the last few years and is another with worries for Mike.

“When you’ve got to pull out because of health reasons, then the writing’s on the wall really, isn’t it? That’s just me speaking out loud, but I hope he doesn’t,” he continued. “I just hope he’s healthy. That’s all I hope for.”

Jake and Mike have ramped up their hype for the fight, appearing at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. It is also set to be Jake’s final fight before switching to MMA to make his debut with the PFL.

