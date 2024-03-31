Oscar De La Hoya slammed for “classless” reaction to Rolly Romero loss

Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya has been slammed for his “classless” reaction to Rolly Romero’s loss on Saturday.

Romero lost his WBA super-lightweight world title to Isaac Cruz, who stopped the champion in the eighth round of their fight in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya promotes super-lightweight contender Ryan Garcia and a potential world title shot against Romero was spoken about earlier this year.

However, Romero, who is promoted by Mayweather promotions, opted to fight on Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions latest show and a fight never materialized. Romero, instead, defended his title against Cruz on the promotion’s first show on Amazon Prime Video.

After Romero lost his title on Saturday, De La Hoya, alongside fellow Golden Boy Promotions promoter Bernard Hopkins, was filmed laughing at his expense on Instagram with a message that read: “We just heard Rolly got stopped by a chihuahua LMAO.”

As such, Leonard Ellerbe – CEO of Mayweather promotions – hit out at the pair and dubbed them “classless” for their reaction.

“Wow, Rolly is OK but what if he wasn’t and something tragic happened?” Ellerbe tweeted.

“Classless behavior from two Hall of Fame fighters and promoters especially immediately after a fight in my opinion. Props again to Isaac Cruz and his team on a terrific performance.”

Cruz could well look to fight the winner of next month’s huge fight between Garcia and WBC champion Devin Haney, while IBF champion Subriel Matias and WBO champion Teofimo Lopez also offer another chance of a unification fight.