Canelo Alvarez boxing record: Strongest opponents & fight results so far

Canelo Alvarez has risen to global superstardom in the sport of boxing over the last decade. He can continue his three-and-a-half year undefeated streak at super middleweight in his upcoming fight against Jaime Munguia.

Alvarez is the current lineal super middleweight champion, owning the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring titles.

The Mexican boxer has become one of the most popular fighters in the world thanks to his superb punching power and technical skills in the ring.

He is out to earn his 61st career win later this spring. Alvarez has a collection of noteworthy fights and important wins that have positioned him as the pound-for-pound force he is in boxing today.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Ricardo Cano, 2007

Credit: The Ring

Canelo added the first bit of hardware to his collection when he defeated Ricardo Cano for the Jalisco welterweight title in his 15th career fight in 2007.

He was young, but showed signs of the superstar he’d become not too long after. His hand speed and precision helped earn him the win. This was his first fight with significant implications, and he did not disappoint.

Article continues after ad

Antonio Fitch, 2009

Credit: YouTube — CV

Alvarez looked scary good against Antonio Fitch as he continued to build a name for himself at welterweight. There wasn’t much to the fight outside of Canelo’s dangerous overhand rights that had Fitch stumble back and force the referee to call the fight. Alvarez took home the vacant NABF welterweight title with the win.

Article continues after ad

This victory came at the tail end of Alvarez’s four-and-a-half year run in the 147-pound division. He would move up to light middleweight a year later and strive toward a major world title.

Shane Mosley, 2012

Credit: Associated Press

After getting his hands on his first world title — the WBC light middleweight crown against Matthew Hatton in March of 2011 — Alvarez made the fourth defense of his belt against Shane Mosley in 2012. Canelo’s power and aggression overwhelmed Mosley from round to round and his defense proved impenetrable.

He scored a huge win over his first expected Hall-of-Fame opponent, and made the then-40-year-old all-time great look like a shell of himself, which ‘Sugar’ Shane came to grips with after losing the one-sided affair, saying this after the bout.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“He can go a long ways. When the kids start to beat you, you might need to start going to promoting. I didn’t expect him to be that fast or that good.”

Floyd Mayweather, 2013

Credit: Associated Press

Alvarez took on the face of boxing, pound-for-pound king, and pay-per-view cash cow Floyd Mayweather in the greatest test of his career. Usually, Alvarez is the calculated counter puncher, but in this fight, he had to deal with Mayweather’s counters, as well as his untouchable retreat early and his un-breachable Philly shell defense late.

The fight was exciting and generated $150 million off of 2.2 million pay-per-view buys. The latter of which was the second-best figure in history at that time. Canelo couldn’t break Mayweather Jr.’s storied undefeated record, but this fight helped him reach new heights in popularity and transitioned him into his prime.

Article continues after ad

Miguel Cotto, 2015

Credit: Associated Press

Canelo had his sights set on Miguel Cotto’s The Ring middleweight title after moving up from the 154-pound ranks in 2015.

Article continues after ad

Stylistically, this was one of Canelo’s best fights to date. Cotto was a very mobile fighter who fought with finesse and speed. Despite the Puerto Rican’s savviness in the ring and great head movement, Alvarez was able to counterpunch and pick his spots to collect a majority of the rounds and the victory when it was said and done.

The win made him an accomplished two-division world champion. Canelo would go on to fluctuate between middleweight and light middleweight before engaging in a trilogy with one of his fiercest rivals two years later.

Article continues after ad

Gennadiy Golovkin, 2017

Credit: Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 1 was one of the most hyped fights of the decade. Right after Alvarez defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May of 2017, he called out ‘GGG’ in his post-fight interview, looking to add more major belts to his name in the 160-pound division.

Golovkin came in the ring to confront him and confirm the bout for his WBC, WBA and IBF belts later that year.

Article continues after ad

Canelo entered the fight as a +120 betting underdog. Once the bell sounded, Golovkin took to the inside of the ring, and kept Alvarez on his back foot as the expected aggressor.

Article continues after ad

The two fought a close fight; so close, that it was ruled a draw. This laid the groundwork for their trilogy to unfold, as many saw Canelo as the true winner.

Gennady Golovkin 2, 2018

Credit: Associated Press

Alvarez proved he was the better fighter in his rematch with Golovkin in 2018. He had an answer for ‘GGG’ at every turn. Fans lauded the intense battle as a true fight in the phone booth, and though Golovkin did not back down, a close eye showed that Alvarez was the more effective puncher. He improved to 50-1-2 with the win.

The two would go on to settle the score in a third fight, which Canelo also won in a unanimous decision, despite Golovkin showing clear signs of deterioration at age 40.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sergey Kovalev, 2019

Credit: Associated Press

At this stage in Canelo’s career, he had already fought in five divisions and previously held the WBO title at 175 pounds. He faced Sergey Kovalev for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in 2019.

Alvarez withstood the four-time champion’s sharp jab and piled on with crisp 1-2 combinations, culminating in a body shot to the ribs and a right hook that took Kovalev’s legs from under him in round 11. The win made him a world champion in his fourth weight class and the 21st quadruple champion ever.

Callum Smith, 2020

Credit: Associated Press

This fight for Callum Smith’s WBA (super) and The Ring super middleweight titles was another day at the office for Canelo. Smith, the much bigger fighter at 6-foot-3, kept busy, but his punches weren’t landing.

Article continues after ad

Canelo stayed the course, fought patiently, and was effective with the punches he threw. Alvarez dominated from start to finish to become undisputed champ at 168 pounds with the unanimous decision victory.

Article continues after ad

This was a major win for the 5-foot-8 boxer, as he again proved that he could wear down a much bigger fighter over the course of 12 rounds.

Caleb Plant, 2021

Credit: Associated Press

Things got heated between Alvarez and Caleb Plant before their unification bout. Canelo savagely trash talked the then-IBF super middleweight champion in one of their pre-fight press conferences and Plant tried to slap him after getting shoved during the face-off.

When it was time to legally exchange blows, Canelo was on the hunt from the jump and showed a great ability to crack through Plant’s defense, scoring powerful hooks in the middle rounds.

Article continues after ad

A vicious left hook-uppercut combination knocked Plant down first in round 11 and a flurry put him away moments later, earning Canelo the lineal title. Many pundits touted Plant as a threat to Alvarez, but not enough to label him the favorite, which proved to be the correct stance.

Dmitry Bivol, 2022

Credit: Associated Press

Canelo climbed back up to 175 pounds to try and dethrone Dmitry Bivol in 2022, who greatly bothered the former light heavyweight champion with his unique stance and longer reach. As the bigger fighter, Bivol kept Alvarez at bay.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, the Russian fighter’s hand speed added another element to the fight that allowed him to fend off Canelo, who likes to fight in close. Alvarez took a rare loss, making it the second defeat of his career.

Article continues after ad

Jermell Charlo, 2023

Credit: Associated Press

Canelo came under fire by boxing analysts like Stephen A. Smith for not taking David Benavidez’s challenge to fight at 168 pounds, and instead fighting junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, who had to gain 14 pounds for their contest on September 30, 2023.

While Charlo was one of the best opponents Canelo got in the ring with, Canelo was the aggressor, continually getting him on the ropes in the feel-out rounds and landing devastating shots to the body.

Charlo came alive in round five with a series of hooks and straight rights that split Alvarez’s guard, but the Mexican champ proved to be too much, out-landing him on his way to his sixth title defense.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Canelo Alvarez’s boxing record

Canelo Alvarez is 60-2-2 in 64 professional bouts. He has won 39 of his victories by way of knockout.

For information on Alvarez’s upcoming fight against Jaime Munguia on May 4, check out our boxing hub.