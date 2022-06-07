Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Tiers & Rewards

Seven months after launch, Battlefield 2042 Season 1 is finally upon us, and coming as no surprise, the first content drop comes fit with its very own Battle Pass. With 100 Tiers of new rewards to unlock, including various weapons, vehicles, and even a Specialist, here’s a full breakdown of everything there is to know.

After months of relative silence and a handful of delays, EA has finally lifted the lid on Battlefield 2042’s first proper season. While new playable content headlines the update, remaining players will be kept busy by the game’s first Battle Pass too.

Fit with 100 tiers of both free and premium rewards, there’s plenty to unlock as the community progresses through the season. Not only is it the source behind this season’s Specialist, but players can also access new weapons directly through the Battle Pass as well.

From a breakdown of the new system to a look at what’s included, here’s everything we know about the Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Battle Pass Price

No different from most other Battle Passes these days, BF 2042’s Season 1 offering comes with both free and premium offerings. While you can claim some rewards without spending a dime, a vast chunk of cosmetic content is locked behind the paywall.

The premium track will run you 1,000 BFC (Battlefield Currency), roughly the equivalent of $10 USD.

Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Points explained

Unique to BF 2042’s first-ever Battle Pass is a new system to unlock all the latest items. Rather than simply playing the game and progressing the Battle Pass as you might be accustomed to from other games, Battle Pass Points are required in order to advance through tiers.

These Battle Pass Points can be earned in a number of ways. The main source appears to be a series of weekly missions. Completing these specific challenges should provide a number of Battle Pass Points to unlock select tiers each and every week.

While it’s unclear for now just how many challenges there might be, along with how many points will be awarded, EA has clarified that points can also be obtained just by playing the game, though at a slower cadence.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Battle Pass all tiers & rewards

While the Season 1 Battle Pass isn’t yet live, we’ve got an early look at some of the biggest items included thanks to the latest trailer.

From new weapons and vehicles to a wide range of skins, there’s plenty up for grabs across both free and premium tiers.

Tier 0 – Angel ‘All-Seeing Eyes’ Specialist Skin (Premium)

Tier 0 – AC42 “Light Bringer” Weapon Skin (Premium)

Tier 4 – New Ewelina Lis Specialist (Free)

Tier 10 – YG-99 Hannibal Stealth Helicopter (Free)

Tier 11 – RAH-68 Huron Stealth Helicopter (Free)

Tier 17 – BSV-M New Weapon (Free)

Tier 23 – G-84 TGM Grenade Launcher (Free)

Tier 55 – K30 “Stinger” Weapon Skin (Premium)

Tier 67 – RAH-68 Huron “Iron Vulture” Vehicle Skin (Premium)

Tier 68 – SVK “Bloodhawk” Weapon Skin (Premium)

Tier 74 – VCAR “Springbok” Weapon Skin (Free)

Tier 76 – MI-240 “Super Hino Fire Swarm” Helicopter Skin (Premium)

Tier 78 – Sandbar Special Melee Takedown (Premium)

Tier 94 – Casper “Pretorian” Specialist Skin (Premium)

Tier 97 – NTW-50 “Star Defender” Weapon Skin (Premium)

Tier 100 – Lis “Skybreaker” Specialist Skin (Premium

We’ll be sure to update you here with the full Battle Pass breakdown as soon as the Season 1 update goes live on June 9.