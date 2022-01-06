Battlefield 2042 dev responds to “brutal” fan expectations over holiday break

Battlefield 2042 has had a notoriously difficult launch, with many long-time players feeling let down by the product on day one. Now, after EA and DICE went quiet over the holiday period, one dev has finally addressed the fans’ demands.

It’s fair to say that Battlefield 2042’s release hasn’t been smooth sailing. Not only has the game been riddled with glitches, but players were disappointed with the unlockable and playable content at launch.

Just a couple of months into its lifespan, and before Season 1 has even started, many players have already jumped ship and returned to the previous installment, Battlefield V.

Advertisement

As you’d expect, fans have made no secret of their desire for more updates to make Battlefield 2042 the game it could be. But after taking the holiday season off, one EA employee has responded to the expectations set by fans.

Despite EA and DICE employees taking the festive period off, they were still bombarded with requests for Battlefield 2042 updates. Speaking on the team’s first day back at work after the holiday break, Andy McNamara, Global Director of Integrated Communication, acknowledged that fans were “p****d” with the lack of new patches.

The since-deleted tweets pleaded for more time, and urged fans to be patient. “Guys, people gotta rest,” said one tweet. “We have things in motion but we have to figure out what is possible.”

Advertisement

“Love you guys but these expectations are brutal,” Mcnamara continued. “The things you want take time to scope, design, and execute.”

The best time to delete these tweets was after sending them. The second best time is now. pic.twitter.com/iUV6p2m5kQ — Flakfire (@Flakfire) January 6, 2022

While many fans understood the need for the team to take a break and recharge over Christmas, others were less than satisfied with the remarks. Some players called the response “tone-deaf,” as it appears to have only made the criticism aimed at the devs worse.

“So features that have been in almost every battlefield before is a brutal expectation?” replied one player. “Basic features like a scoreboard or even being able to talk to each other in-game.”

After deleting the tweets, McNamara apologized and said his message “wasn’t clear.”

Advertisement

Deleted the tweets. Seems my message wasn’t clear. Apologies. — Andy McNamara (@TheRealAndyMc) January 6, 2022

After such a rough launch, Battlefield 2042 players have been eagerly awaiting updates to deliver the game they were expecting. Hopefully, now that the dev team is “back to work,” the new content and fixes will come thick and fast.