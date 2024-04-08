Underrated Baldur’s Gate 3 companion winning players over with cute childhood story

Wyll is getting some love from the Baldur’s Gate 3 community thanks to an adorable journal entry about his childhood.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Wyll is getting a little extra love from the community after a player shared an adorable in-game journal entry they found.

Written by Duke Ravengard, the journal tells one of the Duke’s “favourite memories of his beloved son Wyll” from when the Blade of Frontiers was a young boy. In the story, the Duke recalls a day he spent on the docks with his son during which Wyll kept diving in an attempt to see mermaids.

“He kept trying to hold his breath and stay under the surface, but eventually he got exhausted and I had to haul him out – minus his new shoes, alas,” it reads. “But I’ll never forget his smile as he said, ‘I saw one, father – I saw a mermaid, a real mermaid!’ Then his eyes grew misty and he added, ‘She was beautiful.'”

This sweet story from Wyll’s childhood is charming players, with the poster saying “Wyll Ravengaard is a cutiepie.”

“He’s really the absolute prince charming,” said another.

Other commenters saw the note as another reason Wyll deserves more love from the fandom at large. As one said, “Wyll gets so much s*** from the fandom to the point where they take all his good qualities and give it to the other characters.”

Since launch, Wyll hasn’t received nearly as much love as characters like Astarion, Karlach, and Shadowheart, in part due to his relative lack of content. Still, the Warlock companion has his fans, with some calling Wyll the best and healthiest romance option in the entire game.

While the journal entry is sweet, some players did wish there was more content connected to finding it. “I had Wyll in my party when I found this and was deeply sad to realize no dialogue spawned after reading this,” shared one player. “I wanted to turn to him and be like “WYLL LOOK YOUR DAD STILL LOVES YOU” but no dice, alas.”

