Baldur’s Gate 3’s first custom cutscene is here and it lets you cuddle with Wyll

As part of a project named Wyll Cinematic Universe, Baldur’s Gate 3 modders have released a mod that lets players experience a new romance scene with Wyll in Act 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has managed to create various memorable characters thanks to their personality and complex storylines. Though out of all companions, it’s no secret that fans think Wyll gets the short end of the stick.

Despite Patch 7 promising to address recurring issues, such as fixing his dialogue lines and other bugs, the community still thinks these are not enough due to the amount of content disparity he has compared with other companions.

Now, modders Magnetuning and Aimryax have taken the matter into their own hands by establishing a project called “Wyll Cinematic Universe” — starting off by adding a new cutscene for him in Act 3 via a mod called “Brightest Star.”

Larian Studios The Blade of Frontiers showing off his dancing skills in Baldur’s Gate 3.

In this custom cutscene, modders have brought back Wyll’s early access cuddle animation, allowing players to “comfort him after a key story moment.”

At the time of writing, the author mentioned that this particular scene is locked to the dock camp, though this will be updated later.

It also took a lot of work to do in the process. Nonetheless, there are already plans to include more scenes in the project in the future.

These include “adding dialog options, more lines and animations, including Wyll’s ‘I’m used to being the hero—not so used to needing one’ lines from Early Access, refining the Early Access animation a bit, adding unique options for Origin characters” and “adding support for the Elfsong”, among others.

It hasn’t even been a month since Patch 7 dropped. Yet, the future for Baldur’s Gate 3 already looks exciting, as players have already figured out how to create custom maps in the game as well.