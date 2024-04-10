This Guardian design in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the perfect option for Dark Urge playthroughs

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has come up with the greatest design for the Dream Guardian, but only for those bold enough to walk the path of the Dark Urge.

The ability to design your Dream Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3 feels like an underutilized mechanic. This is because it’s used to hide their true identity rather than being some reflection of the character’s desires, as many speculated during the game’s Early Access period.

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has thought up the perfect option for a Dream Guardian in the Dark Urge run. They’ve done this by making them look like Alfira, the beloved NPC who is killed in most Dark Urge playthroughs.

Article continues after ad

“That’s so wrong but so right in so many ways that I don’t know what to say,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is gonna be perfect if you can delay the first guardian scene to happen after the Durge scene.”

Article continues after ad

“I like this so much I’m definitely using it on my next playthrough, lol,” a different user wrote, with another saying, “I feel like this is the best choice honestly. The first “blackout” kill we really see and can’t do anything to avoid.”

One sadistic user said: “I get to kill her twice…….nice.”

Article continues after ad

By turning Alfira into the Dream Guardian, you transform her into a manifestation of the player’s guilt over their actions. This can act as the perfect catalyst for the remorseful Dark Urge playthrough, in which the player pulls their Tav back from the brink.