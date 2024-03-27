Fan-favourite NPC’s fate revealed in rare Baldur’s Gate 3 letter

One beloved NPC in Baldur’s Gate 3 may escape their grisly fate on the Dark Urge route, with her future revealed in a letter that very few players will ever see.

The Dark Urge origin in Baldur’s Gate 3 gives the player countless opportunities to commit horrible crimes. Still, few are as shocking as the murder of Alfira, the Tiefling Bard who accompanies the party in their camp, only to be killed that same evening.

It’s possible to prevent Alfira’s death by knocking her out before she arrives in the camp, leading to her sending a thank you letter to the protagonist. This was added in the post-story epilogue scene, where the letter is delivered to your camp.

This letter has become the focus of a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, where it’s described as “probably the rarest letter in the game.”

The murder of Alfira hit fans hard, especially as she’s a popular choice if Larian ever wanted to add a new party member. Those unaware of the letter’s existence were touched by its contents.

“I love playing as dark urge but I think Alfira is a genuinely great and well-written side character, so this warms the cockles of my cold, dead, Bhaal-ridden heart,” one fan wrote, while another said, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

“How did you get this letter?” one fan asked, “I felt so bad killing Alfira. I hope her death isn’t canon and she shows up again in some other game, novel, or anything.”

Not everyone was pleased by the letter’s existence. “Just makes me sad about no DLC,” one fan joked, “Now we’ll never be able to track her down and finish the job.”

Larian has confirmed that there will be no DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3 or significant content updates. This means that Alfira’s role in the story is unlikely to be expanded outside of the new epilogues. It’ll have to be enough that she can be spared in the Dark Urge run and have a chance at a normal life.

