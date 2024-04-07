Small Baldur’s Gate 3 honor mode change is dooming challenge runs

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have pointed to one simple change developer Larian Studios made in honor mode that has claimed many challenge runs.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s honor mode is the ultimate test of skill and luck in Larian Studio’s dynamic CRPG adventure.

Since its addition to the game, many players have shared the different ways their honor mode runs have ended—from unfortunate bugs to making one silly mistake while feeding a cat.

However, many other fans have pointed to a deliberate change made by Larian that has doomed many runs: Nautiloid restoration pods and how often they can heal.

On Baldur’s Gate 3’s balanced difficulty, players can use the various Nautiloid restoration pods to fully heal themselves with no limit.

Sadly, this is not the case as one BG3 player pointed out on the game’s subreddit. While they “breezed through to the end of Act 2,” they were blindsided by the change right before the Act’s end boss.

“After Ketheric retreats into the tower after the first fight there is only one restoration pod that is right before the final boss fight,” they explained.

“On balanced difficulty, you can use these restoration pods as many times as you want, now this piece of information was my downfall. I assumed this would be the case for honor mode as well, how wrong I was.”

According to many other players in the comments, the OP was not the only player to make this mistake.

“Literally came to this same realization today. I think I have enough potions and scrolls to squeak it out, but it will be close. Wish me luck,” said one fan.

It just goes to show that even if one thinks they know Baldur’s Gate 3 inside and out—honor mode finds a way to humble everyone.