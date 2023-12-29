Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run goes hilariously wrong after player tries to feed cat

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player saw their Honor Mode run go terribly awry after trying to give milk to His Majesty in Act 2.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players received a new way to challenge themselves with the introduction of Honor Mode in Patch 5. Here, players are given just one save file to attempt the massive RPG, with a total party kill marking the end of a run.

This has, of course, resulted in some hilarious mishaps, from players not making it through the very first area to dying because of Scratch the dog.

Article continues after ad

Still, not all animal-related Honor Mode debacles are run-ending, as one player learned after trying to feed His Majesty the cat at the Last Light Inn.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 player gets a lot of people killed after trying to feed His Majesty

Reddit user leftnearroadside shared their hilarious story to the BG3 subreddit.

The player attempted to simply give a bowl of milk to His Majesty, expecting it to be a simple and adorable way to interact with one of the game’s most beloved characters.

However, things are rarely so simple in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially during Honor Mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“What I didn’t realize was that the balcony door was open and Isobel caught me in act,” they explained. Isobel then became hostile and had to be knocked out, resulting in the game acting as if she got kidnapped.

As a result, everyone in the Last Light Inn – including His Majesty and potential companion Jaheira – was killed.

Article continues after ad

Of course, this being Honor Mode, the player had no way to go back and fix things.

Article continues after ad

This is far from the only mishap to occur in this section of Baldur’s Gate 3. Several commenters shared stories of their games going wrong at Last Light Inn, with Isobel getting angry for whatever reason and everyone getting killed, locking them out of content and derailing runs.

Perhaps the most hilarious example is a player who took a sign too seriously and ended up without weapons for a major fight.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.

Article continues after ad