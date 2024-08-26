Baldur’s Gate 3 Honour Mode ruined by jumping too hard

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honour Mode can be ruined in a lot of unbelievable ways, but one run was foiled by a single mistimed jump that resulted in fall damage on the wrong person at the wrong time.

As Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honour Mode only gives you a single save file, it forces players to commit to their actions. The incredible difficulty of the battles in this mode means you really need to know how every detail of the game’s combat system and story if you wish to see the credits.

This single save file restriction, coupled with Baldur’s Gate 3’s relatively glitchy nature, means that it’s really easy to screw up a game, even a hundred hours in. Case in point: One player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit revealed how they messed up their Honour Mode run with one jump.

During one of their final encounters with The Emperor on the Astral Plane, they jumped down a huge distance to follow him as he moved. Usually, the Astral Plane’s lack of gravity means that your characters don’t take fall damage when they drop, but they can harm others if they land on them.

“Ah man this sucks like hell. You were at the finish line and everything. I wouldn’t blame you if you took a break from honor mode. This would ruin my whole mood,” one user wrote, while another said, “I wish you could try and convince people to end combat and forgive you at like quad disadvantage so there was still a chance.”

So, why did this end the run? The OP explained, “Context: I was trying to speed through Act III, so I skipped the whole Orphic Hammer ordeal and headed straight to the brain. I turned down Raphael earlier, and no interaction with the cage would teleport him over to me, effectively soft locking my game.”

Technically, there is a way out of this. As users in the thread pointed out, it’s possible to cheat the Honour Mode into booting a previous save by backing out to the Task Manager and ending the game through there. Not strictly honorable, but it’s better than losing a run by accident.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still a glitchy game, even a year after launch. Anyone attempting an Honour Mode run has to make peace with this going in, as you can flush a ton of progress down the toilet with a single misclick. Even a Road Runner-style drop from above is enough to waste your time.