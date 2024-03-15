Baldur’s Gate 3 player fails 80 hour Honor mode run in the “most stupid” way

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has fallen victim to the game’s pesky continue bug after it caused their 80-hour honor mode run to fail in the “most stupid” way.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for it’s immersive, albeit lengthy, narrative. Players have long praised the level of detail developer Larian include in the game. There are countless gems hidden behind conversation checks and story beats. And because each choice shapes the story a little differently, there’s plenty of reasons to replay.

Those who want a replay experience that will really put them through their paces tend to opt for the games honor mode — BG3’s hardcore game setting.

In Honor mode, players are tasked with completing the entire game story without suffering a single party wipe. And, if the player dies, there’s no reloading from that last save, it’s a permadeath.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3’s gameplay and story give the game a lot of replay potential.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player slogged through an 80-hour honor mode run, only to be undone by what they described as their “own sheer stupidity”.

“I honestly think there is a new level of stupid after what I did…” The OP began, explaining the situation to the r/BaldursGate3 subreddit.

According to the thread, they carefully planned the circumstances of their run, and tackled earlier challenges without too much difficulty. However, once they reached the end game, a strange scenario occurred.

They explained once they began the dialogue with the Emperor to demand the release of Oprheus, they decided “to point out the Emperor’s lies and illusions…”

But then what happened next was something the player couldn’t believe.

Larian Studios Lae’zel wasn’t happy with OP’s dialogue choice.

After, the Emperor answered with “some words in a random order”. Then, according to the player “the next dialogue was singled out to one single option: ‘continue’. I pressed the button, and I saw my Tav giving the stones to the squid!”

Of course, handing over the stones to the game’s final boss is definitely a failure. But it may not actually have been the fault of OP at all.

Users were quick to point out rather than stupidity, it was a bug which caused the failure.

“OP got trolled by the continue bug,” one thread goer posted, referencing a glitch players sometimes experience where dialogue options don’t show correctly.

The OP updated their original post to thank other Redditors for cutting them some slack and making them aware of the bug. “Not sure if this makes me happy or even more sad…” they joked.