Baldur’s Gate 3 players want to see more of “underused” Act 2 antagonist

Baldur’s Gate 3 players loved everything the antagonist Ketheric, especially JK Simmon’s voice acting, and wanted to see more of the character in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was recognized as the Best Game at the Game Awards 2023, and the title was loved fairly unanimously by both critics and casual players, partly due to its great character design and boss fights.

One of the more memorable antagonists in the game was Ketheric Thorm, who sought to destroy Baldur’s Gate as part of the Dead Three’s chosen.

Players loved the design of the character and his powerful voice acting which was performed by the talented JK Simmons.

However, players loved the character and his portrayal so much that they felt disappointed with how little screen time Ketheric Thorm received in the game, feeling he was “underused”.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want more Ketheric Thorm

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan shared a post to social media complaining about the “underuse” of the antagonist.

“I think Ketheric deserved far more screentime,” they said.

Some people couldn’t agree more with the original poster’s love for Ketheric Thorm: “I love his character, his origin, and I feel like the voice actor really delivers!”

Others feel developers Larian Studios should have used Ketheric Thorm more in their plotting due to financial reasons, referencing the legendary voice actor JK Simmons.

“JK Simmons must cost a fortune,” they noted.

Finally, others had issues with even the little screen time that the character had, feeling that out of the other antagonists he was grouped with Ketheric deserved more emphasis.

“Ketheric should have been the last of the unholy trio we face. His 3-stage combat scenario and the whole souls-like transformation set the bar pretty high for the other two but neither Orin nor Gortash could deliver the same hype Ketheric did,” one fan said.

