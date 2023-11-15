Baldur’s Gate 3 players find brilliant historical reference on Ketheric Thorm’s armor

After a Baldur’s Gate 3 player pointed out what they thought was a meme on Ketheric Thorm’s armor, another explained that it’s actually an art history reference.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an incredible level of detail that’s so impressive that players are still finding new things months after launch.

While looking at the villainous Ketheric Thorm, one player spotted engravings on his armor, including what seemed to be a meme reference.

However, after sharing their find with the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, another fan was able to identify a more likely (and more fitting) inspiration for the artwork.

Note, spoilers for Ketheric Thorm’s backstory to follow.

Thorm’s armor references medieval art, not the Skull Trumpet meme

Reddit user GrumpyMcFrumpy shared a closeup of Thorm’s armor focusing on a depiction of a skeleton playing the trumpet. They compared it to the Skull Trumpet (or “Doot Doot”) meme that was popular in the early 2010s.

However, another user by the name noirsongbird explained the more likely inspiration for Thorm’s armor, which comes from art history.

Given how much Baldur’s Gate 3 – and the fantasy genre in general – draws from the Medival period of European history, it makes sense for Larian’s trumpet-playing skeleton to be a reference to Danse Macabre rather than a meme.

It’s also particularly fitting for Ketheric Thorm, who has a strong association with death, as the loss of his wife and daughter drove him to darkness. His armor is even called “Reaper’s Embrace,” which is perfect for a historical art genre that’s all about the universality of death.

In any case, the fact that this much detail and thought was put into a single character’s armor is another example of how much care Larian put into every part of Baldur’s Gate 3.

