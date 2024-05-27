Duel wielding in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t just for melee fighters

Duel wielding is a fantastic way to fight in Baldur’s Gate 3 and can give you that extra attack you’re looking for – but it doesn’t have to be exclusive to Fighters, Rogues, and other melee characters. In fact, magic users can, and should, benefit from this epic ability.

Sure, classes that eventually get more than one attack can be perfect for the duel wield feature – but it doesn’t have to be limited to a select few classes. The feat is available for all players, no matter their class, and magic users should undeniably be some of the first to give it a go.

Article continues after ad

Essentially, when you hold more than one staff (for example), you’re able to benefit from both effects. So if you have a staff that gives you two Fireballs, and a staff that gives you fire resistance, you’ll get both effects at once.

Article continues after ad

With the right weapons, spellcasters can create incredibly powerful combinations, all for the cost of one feat. The Duel Wielder feat, as previously mentioned, is available for all players from level four, and you’ll need to grab it in order to equip two staffs.

Such a combination is a relatively new discovery among the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, with one user sharing the idea on the game’s subreddit.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, fans were thrilled with the discovery, with many loading the game up again after months, to try the new class design: “I haven’t played for months. This just broke the camel’s back. I am booting back up tonight.”

Others had already used the feat with their characters, and were quick to share how “it’s strong as hell” and that they “almost always take Dual Wielder for Gale, just to have the benefits of two staffs.”

As explored above, there’s no reason companions couldn’t benefit from the idea too – you’ll just have to find the best weapons for the job.

Article continues after ad