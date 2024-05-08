Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal key dual-wielding mechanics to remember

In Baldur’s Gate 3, dual-wielding can be a handy playstyle for some classes which has led some fans to unveil a key mechanic that can bring out the most for this type of fighter.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has tons of customization options for players, but one of the most stylish may just be dual-wielding melee weapons.

However, the mechanics surrounding dual-wielding weapons are surprisingly in-depth, which can lead some fans to miss out on this playstyle’s true potential.

As such, one fan on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit put out a PSA post titled, “Dual wielding isn’t what you think it is.” In the thread, the player explained some often overlooked mechanics surrounding dual-wielding.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, characters can use two weapons at once through various means, like the Dual Wielder feat and the Two Weapon Fighting passive. In this case, the actual dual-wielding button is key.

If players press the ‘R’ key on PC, they can toggle on and off dual wielding. Having the toggle on means that if players attack using their main weapon, it will automatically consume your bonus action to attack with the offhand weapon.

Furthermore, using a main weapon reaction attack will allow you to react with both weapons. Dual wielders also get an advantage on their offhand weapon if they have one from their main weapon, which can be incredibly helpful in certain situations.

This dual-wielding toggle has led many fans to bungle their bonus actions in the past, with many noting it can be a detriment in some cases. “One thing I noticed is that it’s possible to waste a bonus action on a low health enemy,” said one player. “If an enemy only needs one hit to kill, your second attack will whiff.”

Others noted that the UI can make dual-wielding even more confusing. “This has to be one of the most broken bits of UI in the game… Is it showing me what is currently active, or is it showing me what will happen if I click it,” said one fan, referring to the two-weapon icon that appears when toggling the mechanic.

Hopefully, this breakdown helps some budding Rogues, or even a dual-wielding Sorcerer, take down their enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3.