How to play all Baldur’s Gate 3 companions in D&D

With Baldur’s Gate 3 proving to be such a huge success, it comes as no surprise that players are looking to play the game’s beloved companions. Now, thanks to D&D Beyond you finally can.

If you started playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and instantly started planning your next or first Dungeons & Dragons character then you are far from alone. Thousands have descended on the expansive game, and from that interest in Dungeons & Dragons has entered the spotlight yet again.

However, while playing the characters you created in BG3 is great, there’s nothing quite like getting the opportunity to play one of those highly popular companions. Thankfully, with a bit of help from D&D Beyond, you can set up your very own companion for your next or first D&D campaign.

Play all Baldur’s Gate 3 companions in DnD with D&D Beyond

Thanks to D&D Beyond, the popular WoTC website housing all your online character sheets, you can now play the main six Baldur’s Gate 3 companions for yourself.

Currently, there are character sheets for Astarion, Gale, Lae’zel, Shadowheart, Wyll, and Karlach. They each come with a PDF of their builds, from HP, stats, attacks, skills, and a brief description of their background and personality.

Some of the characters have been altered a little to represent a more balanced build, for example, Astarion doesn’t have the typical bonuses you would get if bitten by a vampire, which can also result in the end of your character in a normal D&D campaign. There’s always the possibility to add it in yourself as these character sheets are purely a guideline.

It’s worth noting that each character sheet also presents the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions at level 1. So if you are playing at a higher level you may need to alter the sheets. They’re still a great place to start however and are ideal if you want to create or play in a campaign set in the narrative of Baldur’s Gate 3.

To claim the Baldur’s Gate 3 companion character sheets, sign in to D&D Beyond here.