Baldur’s Gate 3 players convinced majority of Feats “aren’t worth taking”

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans think most of the Feats in the game aren’t worth taking due to some being incredibly useful and the rest being underpowered.

Baldur’s Gate 3 makes one of D&D 5E’s optional rules canon, as characters can select a Feat every four levels, while some classes, like the Fighter, get some extra Feats over their progression.

Feats are special powers outside your class, giving you more customization options for your heroes. The most basic option is Ability Improvement, which lets you increase your stat points, while others offer new abilities you couldn’t acquire from your race/class choices.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 has a maximum level of 12, players will usually only acquire three Feats throughout the game. Unfortunately, not all Feats are worth taking, leaving little room to create interesting character builds through Feat selection.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans think most Feats aren’t worth taking

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit created a thread outlining why they think most of the Feats in the game are worthless, as only a handful are worth taking. Other users in the thread outlined Feats like Ability Score Improvement, Tavern Brawler, and Alert as being the most worthwhile.

“Does anyone pick any of the Mage Initiate feats, or Martial Adept (one whole Superiority Die, you spoil me Larian), Performer, or Charger?” one user wrote, while another said, “Making ASI a feat just makes character building less interesting across the board.”

One of the issues is that Ability Score Improvement is too useful. That +2 to any stat is a tangible bonus that all classes can benefit from in most situations, especially spellcasters. While there are a few other ways to raise stats in Baldur’s Gate 3, they are few and far between, so the Feat is more useful.

The fact that you only get a few Feats throughout the game also means there is less incentive to experiment, especially if you want to play on a harder difficulty mode, where combat efficiency is vital.

D&D 5E changed things over time to improve Feats, with the later books introducing Feats that give you spell slots and other special abilities. The Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 mostly come from the Player’s Handbook, so they feel underpowered compared to the tabletop game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to receive more updates in 2024, not to mention possible future DLC, so there are plenty of opportunities for Larian to buff existing Feats and introduce new ones, giving players more opportunities to create exciting builds.