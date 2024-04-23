Baldur’s Gate 3’s tutorial still hasn’t been completed by a shocking number of people

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massively popular game, yet a surprising number of players haven’t even completed the tutorial and escaped the Nautiloid.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is notorious for trapping people in its character creator. The game gives you tons of options from the D&D 5e rules, as well as an expansive set of choices to help design your character’s physical appearance, and that’s before you get to making your Dream Guardian.

It seems the character creator is a little too enticing, as a shocking number of people have never completed Baldur’s Gate 3’s tutorial, where the player must escape from a Mind Flayer ship and survive a crash landing.

According to the Steam Community stats for Baldur’s Gate 3, nearly 10% of all players never unlock the achievement for escaping the Nautiloid.

There are a few potential reasons for this, with the most common likely being people buying the game and then just never playing it. The huge install size for Baldur’s Gate might be off-putting in this regard.

It could also be a case of players just not relating to the game, either because they don’t like the D&D 5e rules, the game’s dark and violent tone, or even the characters you meet at the start of the game, as Shadowheart and Lae’zel aren’t exactly friendly when you meet them.

The figures for people who have completed the game are also low, but as discussed on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, this is a far more daunting task, considering how long Baldur’s Gate 3 is. It’s less forgivable that people haven’t completed the intro.

While potentially over a hundred thousand people may never have escaped the grasp of the Mind Flayers, millions of others have at least hit the ground of the Forgotten Realms and begun their journey. Hopefully, those who missed out will one day return to the game and finish what they started.