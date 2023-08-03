Baldur’s Gate 3 writer shocks himself with how “horny” the game is

As if Baldur’s Gate 3 hype levels couldn’t get any higher, one of the game’s senior writers has confirmed the game is hornier than we thought. We already thought it was pretty horny by the way.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is just hours away from launch and prospective players can barely contain their excitement. Larian Studios’ fantasy RPG is a labor of love that looks incomprehensibly deep.

The prerelease hype train has been off the rails for a while now, especially regarding the game’s plethora of romance options. Whether it’s the potential for bear sex or a new villain awakening mommy kinks, fans have embraced the prospective raunch with zeal.

Imagine the surprise when one of Larian’s Senior Writers John Corcoran took to Twitter to tell fans that this stuff was just the beginning. “Bear’s got nothin’ on what’s still to come,” Corcoran teased.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s nearly unparalleled freedom of choice has had players excited about prospective romances for a while. Aside from the bear sex, forming a polyamorous throuple with two of the game’s companion characters has been a major early access challenge.

The overall horniness of the game is actually a point of endearment to its community which seems to share that trait. A favorite inside joke of theirs comes from Amelia Tyler who narrates the game: “We live in horny jail. You can’t send us there, we have the keys!”

Some escapees from promiscuity prison found their way into Corcoran’s replies and their imaginations ran a bit wild. The prospect of stuff freakier than bear sex will do that to you.

“Will Karlach and Laezel step on me at the same time?” one Twitter user asked. “So…Karlach will choke me?” another queried. Karlach has some work cut out for her it seems.

Larian Studios Even if you can’t talk her into the coveted “shared arrangement”, who’s gonna turn down Lae’zel?

Corcoran did try to qualify that Baldur’s Gate 3 is extremely well written in his own opinion. Although, he did immediately walk that back with more chat of the game’s penchant for proclivity.

“Don’t get me wrong – it’s also affecting, funny, gripping, and worthy of any number of superlatives you can dream up,” he said. “But also mainstream, big-budget horny in a way I thought went extinct in the mid-90s.”