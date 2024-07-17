Baldur’s Gate 3 once again proves it’s the horniest game in existence, even when it isn’t trying to be.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and a portion of its player base have developed a bit of a reputation for being… um… down bad? Between the sex% speedrunning and the terabytes of Astarion fan-fiction, it’s kind of well-earned.

If that wasn’t enough, even the more dedicated players have sacrificed an Honor Mode run because the lure of the succubus was too tempting to resist. Of course, most of that stuff is done with intent but even Baldur’s Gate 3’s happy accidents can’t help the steaminess.

In case you’re not sure what we’re talking about, Reddit user cappin_crunch71 came across an interesting bug that finally turns Karlach into the dominant mommy that players always assumed she was. This particular bug is the stuff of legend in the Baldur’s Gate 3 fan community but this is the first documented evidence we’ve seen.

Larian Studios Only click that link above if you’re prepared to lose your innocence.

The bug in question causes the player character to adopt the feminine character animations during the game’s torrid romance scenes, even if you’ve selected masculine options for your voice and genitals. In cappin_crunch71’s example, this puts Karlach on top and shows her just giving it to the Tav.

Now, we don’t go looking for it but we’re almost positive that this exact scenario has popped up on the old X feed in some Rule 34. At the very least, the term ‘Mommy Karlach’ is thrown around a lot and we’re pretty sure this is what it connotes to.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players in the comments seemed to know what was up and had some hilarious responses. “You wanted the muscle mommy, you got the muscle mommy,” one joked. “This isn’t the right animation for a male Karlach romance? Refunding now,” another replied.

While it’s only luck of the draw for now, we’re certain modders will be looking for a way to make Mommy Karlach a permanent inclusion in Baldur’s Gate 3. No judgment here.