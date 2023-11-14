Baldur’s Gate 3 player shocked by Lae’zel’s thirst at a completely inappropriate time

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player was shocked when they triggered a Lae’zel romance scene at the weirdest possible time.

It’s widely known by now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is perhaps the thirstiest mainstream game ever released.

Though the prevalence of nudity and sexual content has been widely discussed, players are still being shocked by how forward characters like Halsin and Lae’zel are – though all of the game’s companions have their moments.

For some players, the characters’ lustfulness is less of an issue than their timing, as some have triggered romantic and intimate scenes at the strangest possible times.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players share the weirdest places their characters have been propositioned

Reddit user Xeyonte shared their experience with the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit.

In their playthrough, Lae’zel’s, as they put it, “erotic declaration of lust” came at a pretty inappropriate time: right after killing the Owlbear.

As the player explains, they were already “mortified” by killing the mother and seeing the cub go from tears to eating her corpse.

Still, while going from the Owlbear fight to the Lae’zel scene must have been pretty jarring, it does make sense. “I mean, this seems totally in-character for Lae’zel,” said one commenter.

Others had similar stories to share: “She declared her horniness for me after I killed the Bugbear and Ogre banging in the shed. Apparently that REALLY did it for her.”

The same commenter also had a bizarre Astarion experience, saying, “Also had Astarion declare his horniness for me after giving him the Necromancy of Thay. I get it, a good book can get someone going. But that one? Really?”

None of this should be much of a surprise to players – after all, this is the game that became infamous ahead of launch for a bear sex scene – but it still is pretty cool that, after all this time, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still finding ways to catch players off guard.

