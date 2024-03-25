New Baldur’s Gate 3 endings has the players divided

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community is heavily split on the upcoming endings being added to the game, debating if it’s deserved or not.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting a batch of new endings, focused on the providing more content for players who choose to be live a life of evil in the game.

However, there are a lot of fans who are let down by this, and are wanting the content to be more about the characters and companions.

Now, the community is split as many others feel that players are just asking for their favorite characters to get more content, rather than what’s best for the game.

Article continues after ad

On the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, a player made a post complaining that they were hoping for more story given to the characters of Karlach and Wyll, with Karlach getting a special amount of attention.

As the ending stands, Karlach does not cure the time bomb inside of her, which is the focus of her character arc.

Article continues after ad

However, she is told that there is a cure that she can go find, though we are never shown it. This is enough according to other Baldur’s Gate 3 users:

“She has hope, a plan for a forge and a new adventure. She is no longer waiting to die. Do you need a ten minute cutscene of her getting heart surgery and adopting five kids before you accept she’s going to live?”

Article continues after ad

In response to the post, many are coming out in defense of the endings that are coming, saying that there is not a lot of content for evil playthroughs compared to other types of playstyles.

“Evil run needs more endings, this is a good thing. Karlach’s got the closure she needed… and I’m saying this as a Karlach simp.”

They believe that these fans are acting spoiled, especially after Karlach did get some more content when the devs added an epilogue to the game a couple of months after release.

Article continues after ad

Of course, every player is going to want to spend more time with their favorite characters, but it seems that some players have made peace with what they’ve been given.