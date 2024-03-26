Baldur’s Gate 3 players are thirsty for scrapped Nightsong design

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have fallen for a scrapped design for the Nightsong, which was later altered and used for something far grander.

Baldur’s Gate 3 cut a lot of content during its lengthy Early Access period, as well as drastically altering several plotlines. These include the Nightsong, who resembles an armored angel in the final game but originally had a completely different aesthetic.

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has created a thread asking fans if a specific character model was meant to be Shar, the Goddess of Darkness. Fans pointed out that the character model was a beta design for the Nightsong, when she had a different role in the story.

As the scrapped version of the Nightsong showed a lot more skin, it prompted a predictable reaction from the fanbase.

“I do like the Aylin we got, but damn this model looks clean and the tattoos are beautiful. I wished they used this model for a boss or NPC in the game. (or for Shar.),” one fan wrote while another said, “Guess I’m worshipping her now.”

“Answer me this: if Shar is supposed to be all about absence then why has she got all that?!” one fan joked, and another answered, “She wants to make everyone forget all of their exes.”

“If it is I gotta rethink my allegiance to Selune,” one fan said, and another wondered, “I couldn’t understand why people worshipped her before. I now see the light. Or darkness.”

“Mommy Shar” and “Would” were also uttered a few times.

It seems the model wasn’t completely unused, as it resembles the statues of Shar seen in Act II, as well as the avatar you can potentially face in Act III. The clothes also appear to have been reworked as dancer outfits in Sharess’ Caress.

The final version of the Nightsong is a holy warrior of vengeance who acts as a staunch ally during a good playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3. If her original design had been kept, along with a greater connection to Shar, she might have convinced more players to take the evil route.

