Baldur’s Gate 3 players charmed by new epilogue cameo as notable dev joins the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been charmed by the new epilogue that features a prominent dev as an important cameo.

Larian Studio’s CRPG Baldur’s Gate 3 has become an absolute gaming monument in 2023. The title saw staggering levels of acclaim both critically and commercially, with players falling in love with the characters, story, and world. Those like Astarion and Karlach breached pop culture discourse, delving into players’ hearts.

And the developers have no plans on stopping the updates with Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian Studios has been hard at work frequently patching the game with quality-of-life features, new story content, and bug fixes to ensure the player base is kept satiated.

In the game’s most recent Patch 5 update, players were particularly delighted to see the studio highlight an important dev that has composed the games’ many and varied tunes.

As first reported by GamesRadar, Larian Studios composer Borislav Slavov was seen in the game’s new epilogue. Wither’s hosts a big old party, inviting gods of the Forgotten Realms to pay homage to you and your journey. The composer appears as the Forgotten Realm’s god of music, Milil, who performs for you.

Slavov has worked with Larian for quite some time now, also composing works for Divinity Original Sin 2, and now their score for Baldur’s Gate 3 is being nominated for best music at 2023’s Game Awards.

And of course, in typical Baldur’s Gate 3 fashion, the player is able to deduce Milil’s true identity by speaking with them and passing a Religion check. Alternatively, they can use Deception to flatter him and get them to play different tunes from the Baldur’s Gate 3 soundtrack.

Whilst we didn’t get an official confirmation, the composer did sheepishly respond on Twitter, hinting that their appearance may be more than just an incident.