Baldur’s Gate 3 players spot “self-aware” epilogue D&D reference

Larian Studios snuck a self-aware joke about Dungeons & Dragons into the epilogues added to the game in Patch 5, and players have just discovered it.

By now it’s clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 is very respectful of the source material. The team at Larian have taken great care in making a game that accurately reflects the playstyle and tone of a D&D game, and that’s a big part of why the game has managed to be so successful.

Article continues after ad

And if you somehow needed more convincing that Baldur’s Gate 3 was truly a game for D&D players, look no further than one of the lines that Larian snuck into one of the new epilogues that round the game off.

Article continues after ad

What happens in the final moments of the game depends on the epilogue you get, with some of them being particularly gruesome if you’re a Dark Urge player, but one of them contains a dialogue option that verges on a fourth-wall break.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players spot D&D reference from Larian Studios

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player noted the dialogue option at the prologue, which was prompted by Shadowheart hoping that the party would continue to meet up.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One of the potential responses reads: “Getting a group of friends to regularly agree to a time and place can prove… challenging.”

For anyone who’s tried to organize a few Dungeons & Dragons meetups, this in-joke will be instantly familiar. It just goes to show how well-versed the developers are in the world they’re making games for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Patch 5 update also brought the new challenge of Honor Mode, which cranks up the difficulty even higher, which can make the game more frustrating or even funnier, depending on who you ask.

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the reveal that Astarion, despite being one of the most popular companions, has a canonically smooth brain.