Baldur’s Gate 3 player reveals one thing Dame Aylin hates more than Ketheric

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player tried to use a helpful potion during battle only to discover something Dame Aylin hates more than Ketheric Thorm.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has tons of items that players can use during battle to help them get an advantage over the enemy.

Some of the most helpful items are potions, which can turn the tide of a difficult skirmish in a matter of a few times.

However, sometimes companion AI can take over and wreck one’s perfectly calculated plan, as was the case with one fan who tried to use a potion of Angelic Slumber for their strategy to crumble thanks to Dame Aylin.

Article continues after ad

A post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit detailed the hilariously unfortunate circumstances of the battle.

“Myrkul advice: One thing Aylin hates more than Ketheric…is a good nap,” said the OP.

They explained that during the fight with Ketheric, they attempted to heal up by using potions of Angelic Slumber. When drinking this potion the character falls asleep for two rounds. When it wakes up, it receives the effects of a Long Rest, meaning they are fully healed and spell slots are restored.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, it seems Dame Aylin didn’t take too kindly to sleeping during a major boss fight.

Article continues after ad

“All Gale needed was 2 turns without getting hit. But Aylin runs over to him and SHOVES GALE, nullifying the potion,” the player explained. “A few turns later, I try again while she’s fighting necromites, and she breaks off to run over and SHOVE GALE AGAIN.”

Some players commended the OP for attempting the strategy during Ketheric’s boss fight. “Brave man, trying to sleep during combat. I’m too scared,” said one Reddit user.

Others in the comments explained why this can happen. “Friendly NPCs will pretty much always do that in combat. The AI prioritizes waking you up, and the game makes no distinction between being put to sleep by an enemy and putting yourself to sleep with a potion,” said another user.

Article continues after ad

While Potions of Angelic Slumber can be very useful outside of combat, it may not be the best idea to sleep during important fights in Baldur’s Gate 3. Especially if you have a friendly NPC on your side.