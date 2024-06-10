Baldur’s Gate 3 players share their most disliked features in Larian’s classic

It didn’t take long for Baldur’s Gate 3 to be declared a modern classic, but fans still dislike certain aspects of the game, which are unlikely to be fixed via updates or patches.

The sheer scope of content in Baldur’s Gate 3 is staggering, with players given countless ways to resolve problems. The game also has no problem punishing you for your mistakes, making every decision feel like it carries weight.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 has incredible depth, it still gets some of the basics wrong. A thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit gave fans an outlet for complaining about features that still frustrate them, even nearly a year after the game launched.

While recruiting Minthara as a good character and the incredibly frustrating brain puzzle have been mocked many times by players, other parts of the game still draw the ire of the fanbase.

“The successful perception check that goes away before I can figure out what’s illuminated,” one user wrote, while another said, “Look a trap! a companion says, proceeds to walk straight to it and burn, poison, explode, push off a ledge the entire team.”

One user complained about the final part of the game: “That I can’t skip the npcs’ turn in fights. In the final battle especially, it takes about two hours until it’s my turn to play again lol.” This refers to how massive the end boss battle can get, slowing things down to a crawl, due to how many people are acting.

“No class preview,” another user wrote, “It’s literally impossible to think about a build unless you already familiar with the ruleset because you don’t know what stuff you get with every level.” Fortunately, there are guides online that tell you everything about the classes.

There’s a mechanical aspect of the game that everyone hates, but one user summed things up: “I despise it when it’s Lae’zel’s turn, I move her towards the enemy, click attack, and accidentally misclick a millimeter to the left and whoops, now you attacked the air.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has many minor issues that may never be fixed, but help is on the way! The upcoming patch will add mod support to Baldur’s Gate 3, even on consoles, so fans can resolve these issues themselves.