One Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC is so weak players are convinced it’s a bug

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Dame Aylin has got fans convinced that there must be a bug making her weaker, with many slamming her “disappointing lack of power.“

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Dame Aylin is the daughter of the goddess Selune, but many fans are questioning where the God-like powers have flown off to after spotting just how weak she actually is in battle. In fact, it’s gotten so bad, that many are questioning whether her lack of power is actually a hidden bug added in recent patches.

One user took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit to ask the community whether Dame Aylin needs a major buff, revealing that “Dame Aylin is so weak it feels like a bug. It is jarring, disappointing, and takes me out of the game.”

They went on to add that this all changed thanks to the current patch: “In this patch, it is a feel bad…Multiplying her power would also make the fight with the Apostle of Myrkul more reasonable. Currently, on the Tactical level or harder, it is beyond the pale.”

Many players agreed with the poster, with one fan stating that she’s “narratively strong but mechanically weak.” Another echoed the commenter’s thoughts, highlighting that “she is kind of a disappointment” especially given how hyped up she is at the beginning of the game.

While plenty slammed her lack of powers, others suggested ways in which Larian could improve her power: “She really just needs more health” which would in turn keep her alive long enough to deal some impressive damage, which are typically caused by her critical hits.

Nevertheless, many defended Aylin, revealing that her lack of power was “for game balance” and that “not everything needs a lore justification. Just having another summon on the field that deals damage and takes hits is already a huge buff.”

Others honed in on the traditional D&D inspiration, explaining that “there’s an unspoken rule in DnD for DMs. Don’t overuse DM PCs or have them overshadow the party. I think that’s what was going on with Dame Aylin. She could make the game too trivial and kinda boring if she’s too powerful and too accessible for cheesing fights.”

Ultimately, Dame Aylin may be the daughter of a goddess, but the narrative still comes first. While she may be a little too weak according to fans, it’s vital that the PCs get more damage, health, and glory than the game’s NPCs.