Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers surprisng Act 1 twist 500 hours in

After playing Baldur’s Gate 3 for 500 hours, one player has uncovered a surprise scene between Komira and Kagha.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is well-known for its intricate and interweaving storyline. The rich narrative and replayability mean some players have put hundreds of hours into the game. And yet, it seems BG3 players still are uncovering pieces of the game’s multilayered story.

One player with 500 hours under their belt recently posted to Reddit about their latest discovery. During a chaotic run-through of the game, they decided to let the character Arabella, a tiefling child who can appear throughout all three acts, die in Act 1.

Although Arabella’s storyline isn’t vital to BG3’s main story, like all of the choices a player makes with their Tav, there are clear consequences

According to the player’s post, they let Arabella die and chose not to attack the druid at her grove. “I’ve only gotten her killed on routes where I’ve not saved the grove so have never seen the aftermath,” they posted.

Then they went on to explain that during the party scene which follows this quest, Arabella’s mother, Komira, showed up to take revenge on Khaga for the murder of her daughter.

Although there is an option to stop Komira from attacking Khaga, the OP decided to let the Mother have her vengeance in their chaotic playthrough.

“Kagha can be at the party?!” Was one thread-goers shocked response. “That’s what I’m screaming!” Agreed another.

It turns out OP wasn’t the only player to have made the surprising discovery, either. Another player offered those wanting to see the scene themselves a cautionary tip: “If you’re playing a Vengeance Paladin, stopping Komira from killing Kagha will break your oath.”