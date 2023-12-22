Baldur’s Gate 3 players want a Dragon Age Origins feature added to the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are hoping Larian adds a cool feature from Dragon Age Origins to the game in a future update.

Since the game’s release in early August, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received plenty of changes and new features via post-launch updates.

From bug fixes to quality-of-life improvements and even epilogues, developer Larian Studios has addressed fan concerns and even implemented suggestions, such as the ability to change your avatar’s appearance after leaving the character creator.

Article continues after ad

This has Baldur’s Gate 3 players discussing what they would like to see added in the future, and one Dragon Age Origins feature would make perfect sense.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 could use Dragon Age Origins’ Heroic Accomplishments to show player stats

Reddit user Inneed1120 shared a screenshot from Dragon Age Origins of the game’s Heroic Accomplishments page. This goes over various statistics from the player’s run, such as how many kills a specific character has, the amount of damage they’ve dealt, and how many of a specific enemy the party has defeated.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Many Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree with the suggestion, wanting to see how many times they’ve done things like cast Eldritch Blast or rolled a critical success or failure.

One commenter even mentioned that the first two Baldur’s Gate games included a stats screen, which shouldn’t be too surprising considering those games and the Dragon Age series were all developed by BioWare.

Article continues after ad

As the player and others have pointed out, Larian has shared player stats before, like which classes are most popular and who the most popular romance options are. Given that the data certainly exists in some capacity, it seems plausible that something like Dragon Age Origins’ Heroic Accomplishments page could be implemented in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.