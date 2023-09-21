Baldur’s Gate 3 dev confirms highly requested character change coming in next patch

Larian Studios has announced Baldur’s Gate 3’s upcoming Patch 3 will finally allow players to change their character’s appearance during the game, thanks to a new ‘Magic Mirror’.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a very detailed character creator that allows players to create the Dungeons & Dragons character of their dreams. While the game provides a variety of premade Origin characters to choose from, there are a variety of D&D races and plenty of options to customize an original character.

However, one major flaw is that players cannot edit their appearance after starting the game. Developer Larian Studios noticed early on that it was something players wanted and promised the feature would be implemented in an update.

We finally have word on when the highly requested feature is coming – and players won’t have to wait long.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 introduces Magic Mirror for changing Tav’s appearance

Larian announced the option to change your Baldur’s Gate 3 character’s appearance during the game will be added in Patch 3. This is set to release on September 22, a slight delay from the originally announced date of September 21.

As for how it works, players will have the option to visit a Magic Mirror in their Camp. With it, you’ll have the option to change their appearance, voice, and pronouns.

There are some limitations in place. Players will not be able to change their race or body type, and only player-created characters (or “Tav”s) can be edited. As Larian jokes “they’re all *very* particular about their hair.”

This announcement is sure to be celebrated by players. Since launch, fans have been asking for the option to edit their appearance after starting the game, an omission that felt odd considering players can change just about anything else about their character.

It also marks one of the first major player-requested changes to be implemented in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is a good sign for the game’s future.

