 Where to find rare Huntsman Helm in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
Logo
Assassin's Creed

Where to find rare Huntsman Helm in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 12/Nov/2020 17:36 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 17:38

by James Busby
Assassin's Creed Valhalla official art
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s world is filled with toothy terrors and bloodthirsty Vikings, so you’ll need the best gear if you wish to survive. Here’s where you can find the rare Huntsman Helm. 

As you brawl and loot your way through the damp landscapes of Anglo-Saxon England, you’ll come across a wealth of items. However, not every weapon and armor piece you find in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be of use to you. In fact, the game’s best gear invariably requires a little extra work to find.  

As a result, acquiring rare loot can be a rather tricky affair, especially if you’re busily cutting through all the side quests and story quests. Fortunately, this guide will show you how you can get your hands on one of Valhalla’s most sturdy armor pieces – the Huntsman Helm. 

How to find the Huntsman Helm

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Huntsman Helm
Ubisoft
This hardy helm will help you shrug off even the most lethal attacks.

In order to claim this handy helm as your prize, you’ll first want to travel to Tonnastadir. Once you have fast traveled to this location, simply begin running over to the cave section of the map. This cavern is surrounded by wooden walls and is guarded by three mercenaries. 

Quickly dispatch the two archers at the back to avoid taking any chip damage, then focus on the axe wielder. Other Tonnastadir mercenaries may join in the fight if you’ve been caught running towards this location, so you’ll need to defeat them as well. 

When you’ve finally finished cutting down your foes, simply open the locked door and slide down the slope into the cavern below. At the very end of the cave, there will be a golden chest. Open the chest to claim the Huntsman Helm. The Huntsman Helm has the following stats:

  • Arm: 24
  • L-Res: 21
  • Wgt: 13
  • Eva: 12
  • H-Res: 21

Equipping the full Huntsman set will increase your ranged damage when hitting enemies further than 20m away, while also adding an increase to speed. This makes the Huntsman a decent set for those that like to take out their enemies with ranged attacks. 

Assassin's Creed

How to fish in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 12/Nov/2020 17:30

by James Busby
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fishing
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

If you want to net yourself a bountiful amount of money and increase your survivability, then you’ll want to learn how to fish in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. 

Like all good open-world games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features its own fishing mini-game that you can use to scour the deep water depths. You’ll naturally encounter large bodies of water that you can fish in as you sail your way through the frozen Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. Of course, catching yourself a tasty fish supper can prove to be a little tricky at first.

Armed only with a piece of rope and tethered bait, you’ll need to wrestle with your prey if you wish to secure the game’s most prized catches. In order to help aid you in your fishing quest, we’ve put together a handy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fishing guide.

How to fish in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Fishing in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft
Fishing is a little different in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Fishing is unlocked in the early stages of the game and you’ll need to master this mechanic if you wish to heal any mortal blows. In order to fish in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll first need to locate a large body of water. There are various ponds and lakes scattered around the land, so finding one should not prove too difficult. 

Once you’ve located a suitable spot, it’s time to whip out your fishing rope. In order to do this, follow the instruction below:

  1. Bring up the command menu by pressing down on the D-pad.
  2. Aim the fishing rope with the left trigger.
  3. Cast the fishing rope with the right trigger.
  4. When a fish bites, hit the right trigger to hook them on.
  5. Quickly start mashing X/A to reel the fish in.

Certain types of fish put up more resistance than others, so you’ll need to be extra careful when trying to catch rare fish. In some cases, the line will snap if the line takes too much pressure and your prized catch will get away. 

To avoid this, try to ease off mashing X/A every now and again to allow you to adjust the direction of the fishing line. 

If you follow these fishing tips, you’ll be catching plenty of trophy worthy fish in no time. Be sure to check out our other Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guides right here on Dexerto