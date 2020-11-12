Where to find rare Huntsman Helm in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s world is filled with toothy terrors and bloodthirsty Vikings, so you’ll need the best gear if you wish to survive. Here’s where you can find the rare Huntsman Helm.

As you brawl and loot your way through the damp landscapes of Anglo-Saxon England, you’ll come across a wealth of items. However, not every weapon and armor piece you find in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be of use to you. In fact, the game’s best gear invariably requires a little extra work to find.

As a result, acquiring rare loot can be a rather tricky affair, especially if you’re busily cutting through all the side quests and story quests. Fortunately, this guide will show you how you can get your hands on one of Valhalla’s most sturdy armor pieces – the Huntsman Helm.

How to find the Huntsman Helm

In order to claim this handy helm as your prize, you’ll first want to travel to Tonnastadir. Once you have fast traveled to this location, simply begin running over to the cave section of the map. This cavern is surrounded by wooden walls and is guarded by three mercenaries.

Quickly dispatch the two archers at the back to avoid taking any chip damage, then focus on the axe wielder. Other Tonnastadir mercenaries may join in the fight if you’ve been caught running towards this location, so you’ll need to defeat them as well.

When you’ve finally finished cutting down your foes, simply open the locked door and slide down the slope into the cavern below. At the very end of the cave, there will be a golden chest. Open the chest to claim the Huntsman Helm. The Huntsman Helm has the following stats:

Arm: 24

L-Res: 21

Wgt: 13

Eva: 12

H-Res: 21

Equipping the full Huntsman set will increase your ranged damage when hitting enemies further than 20m away, while also adding an increase to speed. This makes the Huntsman a decent set for those that like to take out their enemies with ranged attacks.