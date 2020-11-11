How to get tattoos in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Eivor can be kitted out with all kinds of deadly weapons, hardy armor, and rugged hairstyles. However, one of the more prominent customization features in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s is that of body tattoos.

The majority of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s grizzly Vikings have some form of tattoo that is emblazoned upon their body. Not only do these ink-stained symbols look incredibly cool, but they also help distinguish Eivor from the other clans and Viking hordes. As you journey through the frozen Fjords and fight your way across England, you’ll have the opportunity to add to your tattoo collection.

Tattoos can be added to Eivor’s head, arms, chest, and back. While many of these symbols will likely be covered up by your armor, they are a great addition all the same.

If you’re currently looking to add a little ink to your Viking skin, then be sure to check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla tattoo guide.

How to get tattoos

After you’ve beaten the introductory mission and escaped from the clutches of Kjotve the Cruel, you’ll be tasked with sailing back to Fornburg. This rocky outcrop is Eivor’s home and it’s here where you can upgrade your equipment, partake in minigames, accept side quests, and search the surrounding mountains for treasure.

However, you’ll need to talk to Svend if you wish to grab yourself a gnarly tattoo. Svend’s tattoo hut can be hard to miss, so look for the big hut that has a figure-eight sign outside of its doors. Once you’ve found the hut, simply walk in and take a look at Svend’s wares.

It doesn’t cost a penny to customize Eivor’s looks and you can choose from the following tattoo options:

Head

Arms

Chest

Back

Once you leave Norway and journey to England, you’ll be able to set up your own settlement and gain access to even more tattoos. Purchasing a hut for Svend will allow the master tattooist to continue his handiwork away from home, so make sure you prioritize building this shop if you wish to kit Eivor out with even more sleeves.

You can also purchase new tattoos and cosmetics from the merchants that inhabit the game’s various towns. Of course, these can be rather costly and you’ll need to save up your silver if you wish to add them to your collection.

So there you have it, those are all the ways you can add tattoos to your character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.