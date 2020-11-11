 How to get tattoos in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
Assassin's Creed

How to get tattoos in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:23

by James Busby
AC Valhalla tattoos
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Eivor can be kitted out with all kinds of deadly weapons, hardy armor, and rugged hairstyles. However, one of the more prominent customization features in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s is that of body tattoos. 

The majority of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s grizzly Vikings have some form of tattoo that is emblazoned upon their body. Not only do these ink-stained symbols look incredibly cool, but they also help distinguish Eivor from the other clans and Viking hordes. As you journey through the frozen Fjords and fight your way across England, you’ll have the opportunity to add to your tattoo collection. 

Tattoos can be added to Eivor’s head, arms, chest, and back. While many of these symbols will likely be covered up by your armor, they are a great addition all the same.

If you’re currently looking to add a little ink to your Viking skin, then be sure to check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla tattoo guide. 

How to get tattoos

AC Valhalla sleeve tattoo
Ubisoft
More tattoo options are available later in the game.

After you’ve beaten the introductory mission and escaped from the clutches of Kjotve the Cruel, you’ll be tasked with sailing back to Fornburg. This rocky outcrop is Eivor’s home and it’s here where you can upgrade your equipment, partake in minigames, accept side quests, and search the surrounding mountains for treasure. 

However, you’ll need to talk to Svend if you wish to grab yourself a gnarly tattoo. Svend’s tattoo hut can be hard to miss, so look for the big hut that has a figure-eight sign outside of its doors. Once you’ve found the hut, simply walk in and take a look at Svend’s wares. 

It doesn’t cost a penny to customize Eivor’s looks and you can choose from the following tattoo options: 

  • Head
  • Arms 
  • Chest
  • Back

Once you leave Norway and journey to England, you’ll be able to set up your own settlement and gain access to even more tattoos. Purchasing a hut for Svend will allow the master tattooist to continue his handiwork away from home, so make sure you prioritize building this shop if you wish to kit Eivor out with even more sleeves. 

You can also purchase new tattoos and cosmetics from the merchants that inhabit the game’s various towns. Of course, these can be rather costly and you’ll need to save up your silver if you wish to add them to your collection.

So there you have it, those are all the ways you can add tattoos to your character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed

Shroud finds hilarious and horrible bugs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:59 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 19:15

by Alex Garton

shroud

Whilst streaming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Shroud encountered some hilarious and game-breaking bugs, and it’s hard to deny how entertaining it was to watch.

The release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has arrived and content creators are playing the game across multiple platforms. Of course, as with any newly released title, Valhalla has its fair share of bugs and glitches on launch day that the developers will likely already be working on.

While streaming Valhalla, Shroud experienced a number of these glitches himself, leaving his viewers with some great reactions. Despite these in-game issues being unintended, there’s no denying how entertaining it is to watch a hilarious bug occur on stream.

Shroud encounters hilarious glitches on stream

The first glitch revolves around a large chest that the other NPCs are supposed to help you open. However, unfortunately for Shroud, his Viking companions didn’t fancy lending him a hand.

It’s fair to say there is no chance you’re getting that chest open on your own. The fact that the chest is made of solid gold just adds insult to injury, and you can tell Shroud just wants to grab the loot and go.

Shroud encountered the next glitch while swimming in a deep pool that led into a patch of darkness. Unfortunately, that patch happened to lead Shroud underneath the map while his character continued to move in the swimming animation.

Although game-breaking glitches like this can be an issue for some players, it’s always hilarious to see a streamer encounter one. The fact that Shroud is swimming under the map just adds the icing on the cake for the clip. All jokes aside, this is definitely a bug that Ubisoft will need to patch before other players start abusing it.

Finally, Shroud enters a cave assuming it’s an explorable area and soon realizes he’s not meant to be there.

It’s safe to say when you see a black untextured wall in a game this stunning, you’re probably not meant to be there. You have to respect Shroud for pushing past the black wall, even if it meant he fell through the map.

It never gets boring seeing streamers run into these game-breaking bugs. The reactions are always gold and they definitely add something to a play-through when they’re not regularly occurring. In the meantime, Ubisoft might need to push out a couple of patches before everyone accidentally stumbles into the wrong cave.