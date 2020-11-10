 How to get powerful Skadi's Wrath bow in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
Assassin's Creed

How to get powerful Skadi’s Wrath bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:14

by Alex Garton
Valhalla Skadis Wrath
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassins Creed Valhalla’s world is expansive and filled with secrets to discover. One of which is the rare Skadi’s Wrath bow located in the Ledecestre region. 

One of the best aspects of an open-world RPG is the level of freedom granted to players whilst they explore and discover secret locations. This is no different for Ubisoft‘s Assassins Creed Valhalla, which provides players with a magnificent world to uncover.

As players, especially in a Viking game, we expect this exploration to reward us with loot if we search in the right places. Luckily for us, Ubisoft agrees and has placed loot chests around the map in hidden locations. These chests will provide players with unique gear and weapons to aid them on their adventure.

One of these chests contains the rare Skadi’s Wrath bow, let’s check out exactly where you can find it.

Where to find Skadi’s Wrath bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As with any location based hunt, you need to make sure you’re in the right place for starters. This bow can be found in the Ledecestre region of the game, where you will have to make your way into the town.

Location of rare bow valhalla
Ubisoft
If you’re looking for the rare Skadi’s Wrath bow, here’s where you need to go.

While it’s just one of several rare pieces of gear you can find scattered around the map, this one is particularly useful because it helps your long range attack. The bog standard bow doesn’t come close in terms of stats.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the job done.

  1. Travel to the Ledecestre region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
  2. Enter the town and visit the church-like building, with stain glass windows.
  3. Take out the guard outside, and enter.
  4. Attack the guards inside and head to the door with the ladder in front of it.
  5. Head up to the ladder and smash the wooden panels, granting access to a set of stairs beyond.
  6. Take the stairs to the basement and check the left side of the final room.
  7. Find the chest and open it up – to grab your new Skadi’s Wrath bow.

Below, you can see the exact stats for the Skadi’s Wrath, which is a fine line bow. It increases critical chance when hitting weak points of opponents.

It’s great to see Ubisoft scattering unique gear across the game for players to discover, like this Skadi’s Wrath bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There’s nothing more satisfying than finding an upgrade for your character in a hidden location off the beaten path.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you obtain a new upgrade for Eivor on your journey through the game. There are plenty more items to uncover so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for more Valhalla guides here on Dexerto.

