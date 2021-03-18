Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of Druids expansion plans revealed for April - Dexerto

Ubisoft’s iconic Assassin’s Creed franchise has released an expansion for its most recent title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Entitled The Wrath of Druids, here’s everything you need to know.

When it comes to historical video games, Assassin’s Creed sits at the top of the genre. The most recent instalment in the saga, Valhalla, was set against the backdrop of a Norse themed universe.

As per usual, however, Ubisoft have decided to add some more content to the title in the form of the Wrath of Druids expansion.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the Wrath of Druids, including the release date, contents and more.

Wrath of Druids’ release date

Thankfully avid AC fans won’t have long to wait for new content. Dropping on April 29, the precursor to the expansion is an event called Ostara Season.

Centering around the Ostara spring festival, players will have access to “exclusive narrative content and in-game events” from March 18 until April 8.

How to unlock Ostara Season in AC Valhalla

Importantly, in order to access the event players must have:

Reached England.

Completed one of the narrative story arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire)

For the May-Queen activity, players’ settlement must have reached Level 3.

From here, the event will trigger when they reach the settlement.

What is Wrath of Druids about?

Awash in mystery and superstition, the Wrath of Druids explores one of British history’s most iconic secret societies: the Druids.

“Players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.”

How to get Wrath of Druids

The Wrath of the Druids expansion can be purchased as a standalone, via the Season Pass or as part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions.