Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leak reveals ‘Dawn of Ragnarok’ DLC

The next big installment for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has leaked online ahead of its official announcement that gave fans an early look at the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC.

Ubisoft started to tease the next chapter of Valhalla on December 10 promising a live premiere event scheduled for Monday the 13th. The surprise has seemingly been spoiled days ahead of the show with a leak that revealed new screenshots and even a release date for Valhalla’s DLC.

Images give a glimpse of what AC fans will get to see when Dawn of Ragnarok comes to the game including new abilities, scenes from Svartalfheim and plenty of gods from Norse mythology.

The information was sourced from a Chinese store site before spreading online through a viral Reddit post.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok will reportedly launch on March 10, 2022 and will deliver “the most ambitious” expansion in the game.

The Dawn of Ragnarok will thrust players into a world of warring gods with a story that features Odin (Havi) and a change of style for the AC franchise.

A translated excerpt of the DLC summary reads: “The story takes place in the magnificent Nine Realms in the mythology of North, and here has been threatened by the invasion of the kingdom of frost and flames. The kingdom of dwarves in Wat Alheim is now falling apart; during the war, Odin’s beloved son Badr was also unfortunately taken away by the immortal fire giant-Surut.

“Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”-Dawn of Ragnarok” is the most ambitious expansion pack in the history of this series: this time, Aivor must personally experience the fate of Odin, the war of the North and the destiny of the god of wisdom. The world of mythology, shouldering the urgent task of saving children, unleashing the brand-new supernatural power of the thunderbolt. After this shocking Viking legend, save your own flesh and blood before the gods are swallowed by the catastrophe.”

Ubisoft are taking Valhalla in a completely different direction from what fans are used to with Dawn of Ragnarok.

This will be the third expansion to the game after The Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris along with previously released missions and extras.

Ubisoft have yet to reveal Dawn of Ragnarok for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but we’ll know more during the company’s December 13 event.