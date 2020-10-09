 Apex Legends dev explains why Loba can't receive a massive buff - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev explains why Loba can’t receive a massive buff

Published: 9/Oct/2020 10:26

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Loba

An Apex Legends dev has explained why they can’t buff Loba too far and put her up with some of the game’s best characters despite continued requests for her to receive a boost.

Loba was added to Apex Legends’ roster of characters back at the start of Season 5, with her thieving abilities shaking up how the game is played by some fans. 

However, as Season 5 turned into Season 6, Loba mains repeatedly requested that the character be buffed in some way in order to prevent her from quickly fading away from games and not being used at all.

While other legends have become stronger, Loba has pretty much stayed the same, and while some fans still want her to be as strong as Wraith or Pathfinder, Respawn aren’t looking to do that. 

Respawn/EA
Loba joined the Apex Games in Season 5, but isn’t as strong as some players want.

Respawn developer Daniel Klein explained that while Loba’s looting power could be in line for a buff, there isn’t too much wriggle room for her outside of being guaranteed a gold weapon. 

The dev added that they “can do serious damage to the fun of a game by making changes that individually don’t seem broken,” and pushing everyone up to the top level in terms of power makes it a character-based game like Overwatch rather than a gun vs gun experience. 

“Say we give Loba the ability to teleport quickly and silently and suddenly you’re losing fights not because the other team planned an ambush or executed better, but because they saw you and reacted to you by putting one of their members behind you. And of course, you’ll say cool we can counter that with OTHER abilities, but now we’re talking about a game of ability vs ability rather than gun vs gun,” Klein explained, reinforcing that Apex should be a gun vs gun game.

In terms of Loba being given a buff, sure, there will be ways that Respawn can do so, but she might never be the top class legend that some were expecting when she first arrived on the scene. 

Yet, everyone plays a role and if that means she’s outside the meta but still fun enough for her fans to use her, well, that’s not the worst spot at the end of the day.

Apex Legends

Respawn apologize for confusing Apex Legends Pathfinder Grapple “buff”

Published: 9/Oct/2020 4:22

by Andrew Amos
Respawn

Pathfinder

Pathfinder mains thought they were going to be graced with a buff in the Apex Legends Aftermarket update. However, it proved to actually be a nerf. Respawn have apologized for this, and are looking at making things right with a new rework.

Pathfinder’s Grapple was updated during the Aftermarket update on October 6 to include a new cooldown timer that works based off the distance you traveled.

Instead of it being a flat 35 seconds anymore, it would scale from 10 seconds to 35 seconds. Respawn were aiming to encourage players to use shorter grapples to move around gunfights, instead of the flashier long-range ones.

Pathfinder in Apex Legends with sad face
Respawn
Pathfinder was set to be buffed in the Aftermarket update. Instead, it was a nerf.

“This both buffs Path a little less for the scariest robot players out there and it also opens up room for extra skill expression: can you find useful short-distance grapples that’ll give you a shorter CD but still do something good for you,” they said in the patch notes.

However, the changes fell flat big time. The max range grapple distance was too short in getting the timer up to 35 seconds. On top of that, changes to when the timer started ticking ⁠— from landing instead of from initial cast ⁠— meant the cooldown was theoretically longer.

Respawn have acknowledged their faults though. The devs have stated that they weren’t expecting the changes to be solely buffs, saying he’s “just too powerful” to consider a wide-sweeping upgrade.

“This isn’t purely a buff. If we gave you that impression, that’s on us and I apologize. There wasn’t room to give Pathfinder a change that would be a buff in all contexts. He’s just too powerful,” Respawn designer Daniel Klein told players on Reddit.

Instead, the Apex Legends dev teams are looking towards a new rework to hopefully fit Pathfinder players’ needs. They are being conservative though, in case they make him a bit too powerful.

“I’ve got follow-up changes already in playtesting. Because Path is so very powerful I wanted to be extremely conservative in my first swing at this and see how it affects his power on live.”

Klein also encouraged Pathfinder players to experiment with their grapples. “I really hope that players will experiment a little bit with short distance grapples that actually help in combat. I understand that’s not the exciting thing you wanna do when you play Pathfinder though.”