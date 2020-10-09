Apex Legends dev explains why Loba can't receive a massive buff - Dexerto

An Apex Legends dev has explained why they can’t buff Loba too far and put her up with some of the game’s best characters despite continued requests for her to receive a boost.

Loba was added to Apex Legends’ roster of characters back at the start of Season 5, with her thieving abilities shaking up how the game is played by some fans.

However, as Season 5 turned into Season 6, Loba mains repeatedly requested that the character be buffed in some way in order to prevent her from quickly fading away from games and not being used at all.

While other legends have become stronger, Loba has pretty much stayed the same, and while some fans still want her to be as strong as Wraith or Pathfinder, Respawn aren’t looking to do that.

Respawn developer Daniel Klein explained that while Loba’s looting power could be in line for a buff, there isn’t too much wriggle room for her outside of being guaranteed a gold weapon.

The dev added that they “can do serious damage to the fun of a game by making changes that individually don’t seem broken,” and pushing everyone up to the top level in terms of power makes it a character-based game like Overwatch rather than a gun vs gun experience.

“Say we give Loba the ability to teleport quickly and silently and suddenly you’re losing fights not because the other team planned an ambush or executed better, but because they saw you and reacted to you by putting one of their members behind you. And of course, you’ll say cool we can counter that with OTHER abilities, but now we’re talking about a game of ability vs ability rather than gun vs gun,” Klein explained, reinforcing that Apex should be a gun vs gun game.

In terms of Loba being given a buff, sure, there will be ways that Respawn can do so, but she might never be the top class legend that some were expecting when she first arrived on the scene.

Yet, everyone plays a role and if that means she’s outside the meta but still fun enough for her fans to use her, well, that’s not the worst spot at the end of the day.