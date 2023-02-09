Will Apex Legends get Quads or larger-team battle royale modes?

Apex Legends brings with it most of the typical modes battle royale fans expect. However, it’s never featured a team-based mode above Trios, so will it ever get a Quads or five-person BR mode? Here’s what we know.

Apex Legends Season 16 will bring a brand new Team Deathmatch mode to the Apex Games, replacing Arenas after multiple seasons. It will also bring a new Mixtape playlist, which promises rotating LTMs to satisfy as much of the community as possible.

However, in terms of the standard BR modes, there’s not all that much to write home about. Solos still looks a long way off, with Duos and Trios the only modes permanently available to BR players.

As a result – and especially in light of the new Legend class and perk system coming – some are wondering whether Quads or even larger team modes could come. Here’s everything we know.

Can you play Quads in Apex Legends?

Right now, no. The largest teams available are Trios. There is scope to play in larger teams in the aforementioned 6v6 TDM mode, but battle royales do not offer anything more than Trios right now.

Will Quads come to Apex Legends?

It doesn’t look likely, but Respawn refuses to rule it out.

Back in November 2020, Jason McCord, who no longer works at Respawn, said: “When you play Quads, which we tested early on, the combat becomes nearly untrackable. It’s chaotic in a negative way.”

He explained that Trios is the “magic number” and, resultantly, they’re reluctant to go over that figure. It’s very similar to the reasoning given for no Solos – that Apex is designed around smaller teams (Duos or Trios) using their abilities in conjunction with one another.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends currently only goes up to Trios for BR modes.

Another update came in February 2023 and an interview with GLHF. Senior Design Director Evan Nikolich was asked whether Quads or larger-team modes could come to battle royale, responding: “I mean, we haven’t put the time investment in to investigate that, but I would never say never. But right now, it’s not in our current plans.”

He said that Season 16’s emphasis has been on overhauling the current meta but he did add: “we’re always looking into the next big evolution we can bring to Apex.”

Just maybe, the next big evolution will be Quads. Don’t expect it soon, though.