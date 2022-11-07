When is Storm Point coming back to Apex Legends?

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Season 15 of Apex Legends has removed Storm Point from the map rotation to make way for Broken Moon, but when will the tropical island location return?

Season 15 of Apex Legends is well underway and the major update added a huge amount of new content for players to get stuck into, whether it’s the Defensive Conjurer Catalyst, the long-awaited gifting feature, or of course, the breathtaking Broken Moon map.

As always a seasonal update means new maps have entered the pubs rotation and Olympus has finally returned in Eclipse. However, to make way for Olympus and Broken Moon, Storm Point has disappeared in Season 15, so when will the map be coming back?

When is Storm Point returning to Apex Legends?

Respawn Entertainment Storm Point arrived in Apex Legends back in Season 11.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by Respawn, Storm Point will almost certainly be returning in Season 16 in around three months’ time.

Taking a map out of the rotation for a season is standard practice for the devs and it’s possible that the tropical location will return with some improvements in a future update.

Respawn’s map designers already acknowledged in the lead-up to Eclipse that Storm Point’s mid-games are often too slow-paced, making it hard for players to find skirmishes.

Learning from their creations in the past, the designers have eradicated this issue on Broken Moon with zip rails, bigger POIs, and no main hot-drop locations for players to swarm towards.

Respawn Entertainment Broken Moon is the new Season 15 map.

Either way, for the time being, Olympus, Broken Moon, and World’s Edge will be the maps in rotation for Season 15.

Fans of Storm Point will likely have to wait until February before they can revisit the tropical paradise once again.