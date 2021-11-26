When is Apex Legends Season 11 Ranked Split? Map change, split date

Wondering when Apex Legends Season 11’s ranked split is and, in turn, what map will replace Storm Point? Here’s everything you need to know.

With a new season of Apex Legends comes a new season of ranked, and Season 11: Escape is no exception.

As both the Arenas and Battle Royale tier lists saw some serious reshuffling following a series of changes and, of course, the introduction of new Legend Ash, players have had a while to get to grips with the game’s latest additions.

To mix it up a little bit, though, Apex Legends’ ranked split is on the horizon for competitive players, so here’s everything we know about when the split will change, and what map will replace the spectacular Storm Point.

When is Ranked Split 2 in Apex Legends Season 11?

At the time of writing, there’s no set date for Apex Legends’ Season 11 ranked split just yet. However, we know that the season will be divided into two parts just as its predecessors have been.

Your current rank will reset at the start of the split, then your ranked reward will be calculated based upon the highest rank obtained each half of the season.

What map is in Ranked Split 2 Season 11?

While competitive players may have gotten used to dropping onto the sunny shores of Storm Point, they won’t be doing so for much longer. After all, the map is just about to change.

Instead, we’ll be seeing World’s Edge make a return to the Ranked sphere, as this is the only other map that is currently in rotation.

So that’s everything we know so far about Season 11’s ranked split. As more information drops, be sure to check back here for the latest updates. Until then, though, be sure to check out some of our Apex Legends guides:

