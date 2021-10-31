Best Storm Point landing spots in Apex Legends Season 11

Storm Point has arrived in Apex Legends Season 11, and although the map offers players an incredible tropical landscape to explore, it can be difficult to know where to land if you’re looking to find the most loot possible.

Escape is a landmark update for Apex Legends as it’s introduced the first brand new BR map since Olympus all the way back in Season 7.

While exploring the tropical landscape of Storm Point is extremely fun in Season 11, it can be difficult to pinpoint which POIs yield the most loot, and give you the best chance at picking up the victory.

Finding this out usually takes countless matches, experimenting with each of the locations until one ticks all of the boxes and fits your style of play.

To help you out, we’ve got a list of the best Storm Point landing spots to suit every kind of player, no matter how you like to approach a match.

Best Storm Point landing spots in Season 11

Command Center

If you’re not afraid of competing with other squads for high-tier loot and love diving straight into the action, then Command Center may be the ideal landing spot for you.

Built inside of Storm Point’s mountain and accessible from the dropship, Command Center is an underground complex rich with ground loot and supply bins.

With so much gear on offer, your only concern should be the other squads you’ll be fighting for it, and with easy access to the peak of the mountain, this is definitely a POI that’s worth contesting.

The Mill

Highly active POIs are perfect for some players, but others prefer to begin on the outskirts of the map and make their way inwards as a match progresses.

If that’s you, then it may be time to head to The Mill POI located on the westernmost side of the Storm Point map.

Although this location isn’t filled with tonnes of loot, what is there is high-tier and will be enough to get you and your squad off to a great start.

Not only that, The Mill offers an easy rotation to either the Cenote Cave (South) or Checkpoint (North), making it simple to keep up the pace and move onto a new location.

Barometer

Similar to Command Center, Barometer is a POI designed for squads that are looking to fight at the beginning of a match.

With a set of Gravity Cannons on each side of the location, it offers incredible disengage opportunities for teams that want to secure the loot and escape.

Despite not being in the middle of the map, the devs describe Barometer as the “heart of Storm Point” with a “honeypot” of loot to fight over.

So, if you think you’re up to the challenge, Barometer will always be an action-packed drop zone.

Checkpoint

Hidden away amongst a set of cliffs, The Checkpoint will likely be overlooked by a lot of Apex players, but it’s a solid drop location with a strong position on the map.

While the POI certainly doesn’t offer the same amount of loot as Command Center, it makes up for it with the number of wildlife nests in the nearby area.

Taking down these creatures and their homes will reward you with loot as well as a generous amount of crafting materials, so if you’re not afraid of Spiders or Prowlers, consider dropping into The Checkpoint.

Cenote Cave

Another isolated location, Cenote Cave is a POI for players that want to get geared up and then go hunting for squads. With easy access to enemies exiting Barometer and The Mill, consider picking a long-range rifle and sniping from afar.

Despite being in the South-West corner of the island, Cenote Cave has pathways leading to the center of the map, making it simple to track and stay inside the ring.

Not only that, the location is filled with loot, it just happens to be spread out over a large area, so stay vigilant for enemy squads and attempt to secure a power position.

That rounds off our list of the best landing spots for the Apex Legends map Storm Point. Hopefully, this guide has provided you with plenty of locations to choose from, no matter what type of player you are.